Is There Such a Thing As TMI?

It is well known that organizations must view their data as a strategic asset, and treat it as such. Additionally, the data warehousing secret is out; business intelligence professionals have reflected at length on their abilities to deliver significant value. In fact, data warehouses are an excellent example of how companies use data to derive real business advantage. More recently, data professionals have begun to monitor the value their initiatives provide and ensure they produce expected results.

All of these steps represent sound data policy. However, most companies still fail to adhere to the most important data strategy guidelines of all: to consider data from a holistic perspective (i.e., from a business and technology standpoint), and align data with business objectives. This alignment, which helps companies increase revenue and decrease costs, is the fundamental goal of data strategy.

The Challenge

Effective use of data has been an issue companies have had difficulty grasping. The value proposition for superior data, for example, has often been ill-defined. Many executives realize they need better data quality, or a more unified view of data. However, only very rarely is the precise reason for such data enhancements tied directly to business value.

Additionally, even among business units, alignment is lacking. Different groups often have vastly distinctive ideas as to what data elements are important. With poor integration and communication among business units, data sharing cannot be leveraged optimally. In most cases, a more universal perception of key data elements would work wonders.

The Typical Response

Unfortunately, the response to these data strategy inadequacies has been overwhelmingly technology-oriented, and therefore, unsuccessful. IT’s data enhancement initiatives are undertaken in the proper strategic spirit. However, they are designed to remedy the imprecise reasons listed above, not linked closely to concrete business imperatives.

For example, data warehouses are often built to solve data problems; their inherent data quality improvements and broader access to critical information supposedly make the organization’s approach to data more strategic. On other occasions, ERP or EAI technologies are implemented to solve the problem.

However, these are pure technology solutions, and do not address data as a strategic business problem.