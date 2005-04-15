Meet the Challenge of Technical Recruiting

If you don’t know the difference between VB 6 and VB.NET, how can you recruit new staff for your company’s burgeoning .NET initiatives? And even if you discover the answer, can you distinguish between candidates who really have the expertise you need and those who are simply good at slinging technical jargon?

HR professionals charged with recruiting technical staff face a host of challenges. They must find candidates, wade through detailed, acronym-laden resumes to extract meaningful information, and during interviews, decipher what may sound like a foreign language. What’s a recruiter to do?

In a nutshell, technical recruiting demands the participation of both HR professionals and hiring managers/technology experts. Beginning with job requirements and continuing through the selection process, combining HR and hiring-manager expertise will yield the best results. Follow these tips to collaborate effectively and ultimately, choose the right candidate.

Define the Job Requirements

“First, do your homework,” says Dave Gordon, vice president of HR for Cincinnati-based Winegardner & Hammons, a hotel-management company. The key to technical recruiting, he says, is “understanding exactly how important the technical aspects are, what they need, what they can do without, what they can train on.” He recommends meeting with department heads and establishing their requirements before recruiting.

“Understand what you are really looking for,” says Johanna Rothman, author of Hiring the Best Knowledge Workers, Techies & Nerds: The Secrets & Science of Hiring Technical People. Rothman suggests blending the strengths of the technical experts with those of HR pros “who know how to write a job description.”

Screen for Technology Skills

Once job requirements are agreed on, HR can perform initial resume reviews and candidate screens for the defined skill set. Mike A. Sipple Jr., vice president of recruiting firm Centennial Inc., uses a checklist to verify skills and asks candidates to self-evaluate on level of expertise and length of experience with each competency. Some of his clients use a technology test to evaluate fundamental skills.

Interview for Performance and Cultural Fit

Here’s where HR’s expertise really adds value to the process. Every job is about so much more than technical skills and knowledge, so use the interview process to evaluate past performance and fit with the department’s environment, work pace and company culture.