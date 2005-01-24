Healthy Leadership

During the heavy snowfall on the weekend of January 22, Terry Kuzman, administrator of the Parkway Pavilion nursing center in Enfield, CT, drove out to the airport to rent a Chevy Blazer SUV. He wasn’t looking to earn some extra dollars plowing driveways, but rather offer a four-wheel-drive carpool service to his employees that otherwise wouldn’t be able to make it to work at the 140-bed elderly care facility.

“They thanked me for picking them up and I said, ‘No, thank you for coming to work,'” said the 62 year old, who has been a licensed administrator for nearly 30 years.

Kuzman believes that such efforts show his 170 employees that he appreciates what they do.

“It’s a tough job caring for geriatrics,” he said. “The patients are demanding. The families are demanding. But we can meet those demands if we work together as a team.”

Parkway Pavilion is a dynamic setting for Kuzman and his workers. Roughly half the beds are reserved for short-term rehabilitation from ailments such as hip and knee replacement and recovery from heart attacks and strokes. The other half is for long-term care, which averages two years of residence, and Alzheimer’s sufferers.

“There is a tremendous amount of self-satisfaction in helping elderly people realize how much potential they have in terms of enjoying life,” said Kuzman.

To run such a facility is no small task and, as the administrator, Kuzman sees his primary job as motivating his team. The quality of care is directly linked to how committed and happy the staff is.