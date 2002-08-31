WEB-EXCLUSIVE: The Secret History of Interpol

Leif Halberg, the head of communications for Interpol, is giving a history lesson on the international police organization. Prince Albert of Monaco was desperate. His luxurious and lucrative casinos along the Mediterranean coast were plagued by increasingly sophisticated swindlers and frauds from various European countries, who eluded the local police with ease. Convinced that he needed the best possible advice, the prince invited police officers from around the world to convene in Monte Carlo. Officials from 20 different countries took him up on the offer. Whether or not they helped crack down on casino crime is unclear, but the gathering proved invaluable in another respect.

“They realized that having people who are knowledgeable about international crime get together wasn’t a bad idea,” Halberg says of the attendees. “They could share their experiences and learn from each other. That’s where the idea for Interpol came about.”

Still, it took another nine years for the idea to formally take shape.

The history of Interpol is the story of how a lofty yet logical concept — law-enforcement cooperation among the world’s countries — became a reality. Despite politics. Despite war. Despite distrust. Today Interpol is bigger than ever, with 181 member countries as of November, and more relevant than ever, given the need for timely information on international terrorists. (See “Ron Noble is on the Case” in the October 2002 issue of Fast Company.)

Although there was interest in crime-fighting cooperation following the Monte Carlo gathering, any thoughts of creating an international body took a backseat during the divisive years of World War I. It wasn’t until 1923 that police organizations from 20 countries met at a conference in Vienna, Austria. This time, the organizer was one of their own, Johann Schober, Vienna’s dynamic police chief.

Criminals in post-war Europe had gone high-tech; they were using cars and telephones. They were also fleeing from one country to the next to evade police, whose investigations typically stopped at the border. The best way to pursue international criminals, Schober believed, was for national police agencies to work together.