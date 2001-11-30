The 15 Best Product Designs

After reading Jonathan Cagan and Craig Vogel’s advice for designing the perfect product in the July 2002 issue of Fast Company, we asked them for more, an encore presentation, if you will. Specifically, we wanted a top-10 list of the best-designed consumer products of the past 100 years.

Cagan and Vogel happily complied with our request for such a countdown, albeit with a slight tweak: “We have highlighted 15 (because we couldn’t get it down to 10).” No problem.

They based their list on products “that have been designed with thoughtful, integrated style and technology.” In addition, to find a spot on Cagan and Vogel’s list, products had to be affordable, accessible, and something that “significantly affected” a person’s lifestyle.

Without further ado, here is Cagan and Vogel’s roster of the best consumer-product designs of the past 100 years.

1. Automobile

The Model T, for bringing the automobile to the masses.

The Jeep, whose success in World War II eventually led to its becoming the basis for the modern SUV.

The VW Beetle, a car with a diverse history and reincarnation and one of the most provocative designs of the 20th century.

The Mazda Miata, the first car to successfully “go back to the future” and make the sports-car experience accessible to everyone.

The Dodge Caravan, the first vehicle to fulfill the lifestyle needs of the modern American family.

2. Harley-Davidson

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle and related lifestyle products (the Harley culture responds to the alter-ego in all of us).