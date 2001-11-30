Merger Meltdown

The merger monster that threatened to swallow the world two years ago is dead.

In the first five weeks of 2000, merger mania got so hot that more than $500 billion worth of merger deals were announced. Just two years later, Thomson Financial reported that global merger-and-acquisition activity for the first quarter of 2002 totaled $89.2 billion. It was the first time since 1995 that the quarterly figure had not blown past the $100 billion mark, a milestone achieved in any one of those first five weeks of 2000.

During that seven-year run of corporate consolidation, an armchair observer couldn’t help thinking that the entire global economy would soon lay firmly in the grasp of two, maybe three, worldwide conglomerates.

As it turns out, yesterday’s fairy-tale corporate romances have become today’s Fatal Attraction, marked by messy cultural clashes, crippling cash hemorrhages, and stock prices that even rivals admit are undervalued.

Here, we take a thermometer reading of three companies formed during the wave of mega mergers that swept through in recent years.

AOL Time Warner

This merger had it all: the thrill of victory for the new economy, the agony of defeat suffered by the old economy.

When AOL announced plans to devour Time Warner — a global media empire and an enduring symbol of a bygone era of business — the question du jour quickly became, How can Time Warner keep up with AOL?