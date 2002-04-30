Find Work That Matters

Times are tough. Jobs are scarce. Confidence is waning. So what? If your work stinks, it stinks. And you should leave — fast.

That is the advice from career counselor and best-selling author Mark Albion. Easy for him to say, right? Actually, no.

Albion, a former Harvard Business School wunderkind and marketing consultant to Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, swallowed his career dissatisfaction for years before making a clean break from his comfortable paycheck and pursuing his professional dreams. He calls that exit the riskiest and most rewarding career move he’s ever made.

Now Albion, author of Making a Life, Making a Living: Reclaiming Your Purpose and Passion in Business and in Life (Warner Books, 2000), is helping other discontent professionals find the courage to change their work lives. No small feat at a time when 70% to 80% of businesspeople say that they would rather be doing something else for a living.

“Do you feel like jumping out of bed in the morning?” Albion asks in Finding Work That Matters (Sounds True, 2002), his new three-part audio book. “Does time fly at work? Are you doing what you dreamed of as a child? If prestige and money didn’t matter, would you stay in your current job?”

If you answered no to any of those questions, Albion urges you to stop and analyze your work life. “Most people only make changes when the pain of not changing becomes greater than the fear of changing,” he says. To encourage change without pain, Albion has designed a four-part career examination for people seeking work that matters.

Here is a brief outline of that analysis. Contribute your own story of career examination and reinvention below.