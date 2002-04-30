The Enron Effect: Scandal As Sequel

Enron is the latest blockbuster in a series of scandals that has provoked shock, outrage, and calls for reform. This Web-exclusive report profiles leading characters from earlier crises.

You’ll meet the enforcer who cleaned up the S& L mess. You’ll encounter an innocent victim of Charles Keating. You’ll hear from a voice in the wilderness who warned about the Internet bubble. And you’ll meet the whistle-blower whose story became the basis of a major motion picture. Can their ideas prevent the next scandal?

According to Bill Seidman, the federal janitor hired to mop up the 1980s S& L scandal, the Enron debacle will ultimately benefit the marketplace. Here, the author of Full Faith and Credit draws parallels, points fingers, and offers advice for enforcers to come. Bill Breen

Meet Leah Kane, a retired secretary from southern California who took on S& L financier Charles Keating and won … sort of. Here’s how a victim of the U.S. bond scandal rallied an army of retirement-home residents to battle fraud at the highest level and teach the world a thing or two about justice. George Anders