How to Fly Right

Continental Airlines knows turbulence. Eight years ago, fractured customer relationships and general inefficiencies had the airline en route to bankruptcy court. Just in time, Bonnie Reitz , head crowd pleaser and senior vice president of sales and distribution, jumped in to pilot Continental through a major turnaround — winning back travelers, corporate customers, and travel agents one by one. By the first half of 2001, Continental was one of only two major U.S. airlines to turn a profit.

Then came September 11 and unprecedented difficulties for the airline industry. Three months after the terrorist attacks, Continental was able to boast the smallest decline in traffic among the nation’s six biggest airlines. Here, Reitz explains the strategies she employed to help Continental take off once again.

Consult the Past

While no airline could have imagined, much less prepared for, business after September 11, the leadership at Continental knew how it felt to hit rock bottom. They also had the advantage of a rescue plan — strategies for salvaging the business and starting again. “We knew the core basics needed to get the business up and running,” Reitz says. “We’d done it before.”

Adopted in 1995, Continental’s Go Forward plan defined and communicated the company’s top goals and helped it bounce back from near bankruptcy. The plan outlined a four-point strategy and highlighted the importance of reliability and company culture, among other things. The plan laid the groundwork for recovery, providing a blueprint that Continental could follow after September 11, Reitz says. “Go Forward allowed us to take the blocks strewn all over the place and quickly rebuild.”

Change As Needed

Continental had long been infusing New York attitude into ads promoting its Newark, New Jersey hub. A series of 1999 ads, for example, featured Bobby Valentine and Joe Torre poking fun at the Mets-Yankees rivalry. On September 11, that edginess changed from risqué to risky. Passengers needed comfort and reassurance more than they needed another clever tag line. Continental pulled print ads and posters and began to reach customers on a much more personal level with breakfast meetings, conference calls, emails, and faxes.

Continental knew that in order to return to more traditional forms of advertising, it had to change its irreverent tone. No longer do billboards spotlight the product for sale with catch phrases like “Don’t Set Your Watch by Our Planes. Sometimes We’re Early” or “Little Italy to Big Italy. Nonstop.” Now ads focus on what Continental can offer the customer: “110%, 100% of the Time.”

“Customers need to know that we’re thinking of them — more so now than ever,” Reitz says. “We’re touching on the core essence, the values of what we do.”