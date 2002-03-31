Ready for the Rebound?

Caution: Watching the economy seesaw between recession and recovery can cause financial whiplash and career paralysis, not to mention a seriously sore neck. Whether you’re biding time in a corner office or desperately seeking new revenue streams, it’s easy to let economic uncertainty stop you in your tracks.

After all, it’s best to endure a downturn by sitting on the sidelines and waiting for business to rebound, right? Wrong, says Marshall Goldsmith, one of Forbes‘s top five executive coaches in 2000. In fact, Goldsmith insists that there’s no better time for business leaders to explore new ideas and launch pilot projects than now — when the economy is on the skids.

“People, time, resources — they are sunk costs that have already been booked,” he says. “It’s more expensive to spend money on those things during the boom times, when they would be eating into your profits.”

Here, Goldsmith offers five strategies for making sure your company’s cachet doesn’t cash out while you’re waiting for the economy to turn that elusive corner back to prosperity.

Develop Product Ideas

First, Goldsmith says, explore all those “if we had time, we would love to …” ideas that have been languishing on the shelf since the glory days of a robust economy.

“Clean out the closet,” he says. “Pull out all those good ideas you haven’t had time to address. Then look ahead to new ideas.”