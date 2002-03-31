Galley Slave

The only instructions I received in advance of my one-day immersion experience as a Pret A Manger team member were these: Wear jeans and black shoes.

When I arrived before dawn at the Pret shop on Kingsway in west London, just across the street from the London School of Economics, I was shuffled into a small locker room and handed a long-sleeve white button-down shirt, a maroon baseball cap featuring Pret’s trademark gold star, and a maroon kerchief.

I was to be cycled through the kind of routine that a Pret job applicant endures on his or her so-called trial day — an opportunity to work with most of the team members at a given shop and to get a taste for the different tasks they perform. After an ordinary trial day, employees vote on whether they think an applicant would make a good addition to the team.

Since many of Pret’s bonuses are based on service quality — and since no one likes to work with a jerk — it’s in the team’s best interests to screen out people who seem untrainable or unpleasant. Ewan Stickley, Pret’s head of training, had informed me that about 75% of the applicants who pass an initial interview and get to a training day are hired.

The crew at the Kingsway Pret is upbeat — they’re on the threshold of a lengthy Christmas break — and multicultural. Many of them have moved to London from places like Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sierra Leone to learn English.

After a quick 7:15 AM team meeting, I am told to make sandwiches in the kitchen, as other team members scamper around in the front, baking croissants and readying the cappuccino machines in advance of the store’s 7:30 AM opening.

I spend most of the morning assisting in the kitchen, assembling sandwiches. We make them in batches of 20 or 40. Most Pret menu items are made on the day they are sold, with ingredients delivered to the store that morning. (Unsold product is donated to food banks and homeless shelters at the end of the day.)