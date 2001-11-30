Going Once, Going Twice …

There’s no better place in this wired world to watch a company fall apart than eBay. By late January, typing “Enron” into the auction site’s search box brought up between 1,300 and 1,400 items. They ranged from the benign — golf balls and intricate replicas of Enron Field — to the unsettling. Amid hundreds of stress balls and T-shirts were unopened codes of ethics, paperweights bearing the company’s “Visions and Values” statements, and corporate magazines outlining Enron’s 401(k) benefits. Among auctions for expensive Web addresses like enronsecrets.com (starting bid: $19,000), Enron employees expressed their anger and frustration. Some auctioneers were trying to make money for a plane ticket home; others joked that eBay was helping boost their decimated retirement plans. Here’s a snapshot of the Enron blow-out sale — a sampling of funny, ironic, somber items that we purchased on eBay early this year and the auction prices we paid.