Big Brother, Where Art Thou?

Scenario

In the days and weeks following September 11, immigration officials and federal investigators made startling discoveries about how the 19 suicide bombers faked, forged, and fabricated their way into U.S. flight schools, airports, and jetliners. It seems the terrorists crept into this country the same way countless underage coeds steal their way into nightclubs and bars every weekend: using fake IDs purchased on the black market.

Officials believe that several September 11 hijackers obtained phony state-issued identification cards in Virginia, where, until September 20, the Department of Motor Vehicles required ID applicants to submit only state-residency certificates cosigned by a valid resident. No proof of identity or residency was necessary to obtain a state ID. World Trade Center bombers Abdulaziz Alomari and Ahmed Alghamdi, among others, reportedly purchased falsified Virginia residency forms and used them to build a library of false identification.

“That initial fake ID is called a ‘breeder document,’ because once you have that, you can breed unlimited false documents using it as proof,” says Jim Miller, president, chairman, and CEO of ImageWare Systems Inc., a company that uses digital-imaging technology to help police departments track criminals. “You’ve got to make sure that that first ID is genuine because it’s just one small step away from false passports, visas, and Social Security numbers.”

So What?

To prevent criminals from obtaining false identification in the first place, many politicians and business leaders are advocating the institution of a national ID card — a one-stop, totally uniform system for registering and tracking Americans and authorized visitors. The national ID system, reintroduced into debate last fall, would provide increased security for U.S. citizens by arming their driver’s licenses (or other government-issued ID) with smart-card technology similar to that found on the American Express Blue credit card.

“A smart chip embedded in the ID would be able to identify a fingerprint and store a PIN number or password that only the owner could activate,” says Miller, who has steered ImageWare to offer full-service security solutions, including a national ID card for Uganda, a passport system for Peru, and driver’s licenses for Nigeria and Indonesia, among other countries. “Airline personnel, for example, wouldn’t just glimpse at the ID; they would scan its bar code and follow up with questions if anything appeared suspicious. The card would be rendered inoperable if stolen or tampered with. It would be extremely difficult to fake.”

The proposed ID card would also save Americans time and money, Miller says. According to industry reports, somewhere between $1 billion and $250 billion is lost due to ID theft every year. In 2001, identity theft became the top consumer fraud complaint reported to the government. And experts estimate that 750,000 citizens will have their identities stolen in 2002 alone. Reducing those losses could save private and public institutions untold grief and money, Miller says.