Bloggers in Our Midst

Since Weblogs first materialized in early 1999, the pithy online missives have captured the hearts, minds, and late nights of Webbies and tech novices alike. Whether disseminating the day’s news, sharing a personal diary, or lambasting government leaders, bloggers all seem to share a common rallying cry: Power to the people.

Fulfilling the promise of an equal-opportunity medium built for the people, by the people, Weblogs transfer power from publishing companies and blowhard columnists to HTML junkies and novelists in training. Anyone with a modem and a computer can publish free daily — or hourly — content for readers around the world. And anyone does, as you’ll see in the following collection of Fast Company Weblogs.

These Fast Company contributors — editors, community facilitators, and subjects of full-fledged feature stories — publish their own blogs on their own time. Some are jovial and fun, others serious and somber. But together they demonstrate the variety and virility of this new-media phenomenon. Browse these online epistles, and then share your own favorite blog spot in Sound Off below.

Fast Company contributing editor

Blog: JohnEllis.Blogspot.com

“This blog is about business, technology, politics, golf, media, advertising, P2P, genomics, and other subjects of interest…. Welcome.”

Fast Company contributing editor

Blog: Seth’s Blog

“Riffs and links from the author of the bestsellers, ‘Survival is Not Enough’, ‘Permission Marketing’ and ‘Unleashing the Ideavirus.’ “

Christopher Locke

Featured in Clued In? Sign On!

Blog: The EGR Weblog

“Where we write at night when we should be sleeping. And it shows.”