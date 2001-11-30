This week’s DEMO 2002 conference in Phoenix was far more subdued than last year’s affair — and just a shadow of its former late-1990s self.

Approximately 500 attendees — down from more than 700 in 2001 — gathered timidly in the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs’ main conference room for three days of networking and demonstrations by companies specializing in Web services and Internet-enabled enterprise applications. The new products were so specific, so niche, that they boggled the mind. I often had a hard time differentiating one from the next, or identifying the differences between “all-new, groundbreaking” applets and previous editions released 6 or 12 months ago by the same companies.

Despite her commendable efforts to keep the raucous The Gong Show atmosphere of DEMO alive, coexecutive producer Chris Shipleya was hampered by a quiet and mostly unenthusiastic audience, a cohost who disappeared with an unnamed ailment after the first cocktail party, and her own lackluster performance on the DEMO stage.

Okay, so much for the nay-saying. Ultimately, DEMO 2002 delivered a useful, though hardly thrilling, experience by highlighting mundane products and applications — useful tools to accomplish the nitty-gritty, quietly important work that keeps the business world turning. It’s not sexy or exciting to demonstrate how an Internet-enabled enterprise solution with a vastly improved GUI (graphic user interface) lays on top of Outlook, PeopleSoft, Siebel, or some proprietary sales-and-marketing program, making it simpler for back-office employees to track leads, campaigns, contracts, and revenues. But it gets the job done — and, frankly, that’s what most companies need these days. There are a million different ways to slice the enterprise-application pie, and the companies presenting at DEMO 2002 hit just about every one.

Also noteworthy were the composition and goals of the 2002 audience. Fewer members of the hard-core technology press were present this year — the PC Weeks and InfoWorlds were nominally represented. But many more writers from publications like Fortune, Newsweek, and the San Jose Mercury News were scanning the scene — not for gadgetry and whiz-bang products, but rather for signs of a shifting technology or investor climate.

The venture-capital representation at DEMO had also changed dramatically since last year, when big-wig VCs were still out in force, holding earnest conversations about funding deals in the hallways after each general session. Despite the sense of impending doom that descended on the market this time last year, participants at DEMO 2001 honestly thought that they could find the “big next big deal” at the event. This year, many VC firms dispatched their young associates — not-yet deal makers who aimed only to interview companies, not actually to ink any agreements. One associate whom I spoke to said the conference was almost like a training course — he was told to attend, speak with several companies, and learn how the entrepreneur interviewing process is done. Then return to the home office and do some real work.

