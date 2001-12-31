Reinforce Your Career

The R word is penetrating America’s breakfast tables and nightly news. (And, no, I’m not talking about “resolutions.”) The unemployment rate — 5.8% and creeping higher — has reached a six-year high with more than 1.2 million jobs lost since March 2001. While pundits in the financial press ponder whether the recovery will be V, W, or L shaped, households across the United States are sweating more personal questions: How long can I hold up doing the work of two people? How can I jump off the 24-7 merry-go-round when pink slips are stacking up around me? How long before I’m caught in the next wave of downsizing? Will I be able to find a new job? In short: What can I do to keep my career on track during this downturn? A lot, actually.

During an end-of-year interview on Nightly Business Report, former General Electric chairman Jack Welch outlined a clear choice for companies that holds true for individuals as well: Hunker down under a rock like a wimp, or position yourself for the future.

The events of September 11 forced Americans to question what matters most. A downturn, especially one coupled with a national tragedy, should not send us scrambling for bomb shelters and safety blankets. It should be viewed as an opportunity — a time to rethink priorities and draft a new game plan.

Marian Wright Edelman, founder and president of the Children’s Defense Fund, unearthed some pithy advice from an 18th-century woman writer: “Sojourner Truth declared that enough fleas biting strategically can make even the biggest dogs move.” Imagine that the dog was your career and that the biting fleas were an economic recession, a terrorist act, and an overseas war effort. Looks as if it’s time to get moving — fast.

The most difficult step is often the first, especially when you feel mired in work. While pundits lament the economy’s slowdown, more people are feeling more frazzled than ever. During the 2001 cost-cutting frenzy, managers trimmed head counts but maintained high expectations for output. That means corporate survivors are working double duty — assuming more responsibility and collecting fewer rewards. So, do you just grin, bear it, and hope the hiring will start soon? No way.

Uncertainty paralyzes. It undermines all sense of volition and direction. While some events are outside anyone’s control, your career projection isn’t one of them. Take charge of what you can do. The following steps not only position you psychologically in the present; they fix you strategically for the future.

Negotiate for tomorrow. Management may be unable to reward your contributions in a financial way right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t begin preparing for a turnaround. Negotiate conditional compensation and benefits — rewards that are contingent upon predefined benchmarks as the company’s bottom line improves.