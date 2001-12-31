Fast Company Library

Books listed by issue:
Books From 2002
Books From 2001
Books From 1999
December 2000
Absolutely Now!
by Lynne Franks
(Overlook Press, 1998)
The SEED Handbook: The Feminine Way to Create Business
by Lynne Franks
(Tarcher/Putnam, 2000)
Diet for Small Planet
by Frances Moore Lappe
(Ballantine Books, 1971)
The New Diet for Small Planet
by Frances Moore Lappe
(Ballantine Books, 2001)
The Coming Internet Depression: Why the High-Tech Boom Will Go Bust, Why the Crash Will be Worse Than You Think, and How to Prosper Afterwards
by Michael J. Mandel
(Basic Books, 2000)
The New Gilded Age: The New Yorker Looks at the Culture of Affluence
Edited by David Remnick
(Random House, 2000)
Conversation: How Talk Can Change Our Lives
by Theodore Zeldin
(HiddenSpring Books, 2000)
November 2000
The Change Monster: The Human Forces That Fuel or Foil Corporate Transformation and Change
by Jeanie Duck
(Random House, Spring 2001)
The Underground History of American Education: A Schoolteacher’s Intimate Investigation Into the Problem of Modern Schooling
by John Taylor Gatto
(Oxford Village Press, 2000)
The Lexus and the Olive Tree
by Thomas L. Friedman
(Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 2000)
Who Moved My Cheese? An A-Mazing Way to Deal With Change in Your Work and in Your Life
by Spencer Johnson
(Putnam, 1998)
Peak Performance: Aligning the Hearts and Minds of Your Employees
by John Katzenbach
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
Real Change Leaders: How You Can Create Growth and High Performance in Your Company
by John Katzenbach, RCL team, Frederick Beckett, et al
(Times Business, 1995)
Teams at the Top: Unleashing the Potential of Both Teams and Individual Leaders
by John Katzenbach
(Harvard Business School Press, 1998)
The Wisdom of Teams: Creating the High-Performance Organization
by John Katzenbach and Douglas Smith
(HarperBusiness, 1994)
Death at an Early Age: The Destruction of the Hearts and Minds of Negro Children in the Boston Public Schools
by Jonathan Kozol
(New American Library Trade, 1990)
Developing Managers, Not MBAs
by Henry Mintzberg
not yet published
Getting Past Smith and Marx: Toward a Balanced Society
by Henry Mintzberg
not yet published
The Nature of Managerial Work
by Henry Mintzberg
(Harper and Row, 1973)
Executive Instinct: Managing Stone Age Minds in the Information Age
by Nigel Nicholson
(Crown Publishers, 2000)
Home and Work: Negotiating Boundaries Through Everyday Life
by Christena Nippert-Eng
(University of Chicago Press, 1996)
Transition to Telecommuting
by Christena Nippert-Eng
not yet published
The Playful World: How Technology Is Transforming Our Imagination
by Mark Pesce
(Ballantine Books, 2000)
No More Teams: Mastering the Dynamics of Creative Collaboration
by Michael Schrage
(Doubleday/Currency, 1995)
Serious Play: How the World’s Best Companies Simulate to Innovate
by Michael Schrage
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
The New American Cheese: Profiles of America’s Great Cheesemakers and Recipes for Cooking With Cheese
by Laura Werin
(Stewart Tabori & Chang, 2000)
October 2000
The New Barbarian Manifesto: How to Survive the Information Age
by Ian Angell
(Kogan Page, 2000)
Jefferson’s Children: Education and the Promise of American Culture
by Leon Botstein
(Doubleday, 1997)
Blown to Bits: How the New Economics of Information Transforms Strategy
by Phillip Evans and Thomas S. Wurster
(Harvard Business School Press, 1999)
One Market Under God: Extreme Capitalism, Market Populism, and the End of Economic Democracy
by Thomas Frank
(Doubleday, 2000)
The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, 1999)
The Experience Economy
by James H. Gilmore and Joseph Pine II
(Harvard Business School Press, 1999)
Access America: Reengineering Through Information Technology
by Al Gore
(Diane Publishing Company, 1997)
Leading the Revolution
by Gary Hane
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
How to Choose Your Next Employer
by Roger and Joyce Herman
(Oakhill Press, 2000)
The Message of the Markets: How Financial Markets Foretell the Future — and How You Can Profit From Their Guidance
by Ron Insana
(HarperBusiness, 2000)
Labor Day
by Floyd Kemske
(Catbird Press, 2000)
Balm in Gilead: Journey of a Healer
by Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot
(Addison-Wesley, 1989)
The Good High School: Portraits of Character and Culture
by Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot
(Basic Books, 1983)
Respect: An Exploration
by Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot
(Perseus Books, 1999)
Life Style
by Bruce Mau
(Phaidon Press, 2000)
Five Faces of Genius
by Annette Moser-Wellman
(Viking Penguin Press, 2001)
Surfing the Edge of Chaos: The Laws of Nature and the New Laws of Business
by Richard Pascale, Mark Millemann, and Linda Gioja
(Crown Business, 2000)
Grizzly Years: In Search of the American Wilderness
by Doug Peacock
(Henry Holt & Co., 1990)
The Future of Success
by Robert B. Reich
(Alfred A. Knopf, 2001)
Corporate Creativity: How Innovation and Improvement Actually Happen
by Alan Robinson and Sam Stern
(Berret-Koehler, 1997)
The Anatomy of Buzz: How to Create Word of Mouth Marketing
by Emanuel Rosen
(Doubleday/Currency, 2000)
E-Learning: Strategies for Delivering Knowledge in the Digital Age
by Marc Rosenberg
(McGraw-Hill, 2000)
First Things Fast: A Handbook for Performance Analysis
by Allison Rossett
(Pfeiffer & Co., 1998)
The Mystery of Human Relationship: Alchemy and the Transformation of Self
by Nathan Schwartz-Salant
(Routledge, 1998)
The Heart of Leadership: 12 Practices of Courageous Leaders
by Robert E. Staub II
(Executive Excellence Publishing, 1996)
Growing Up Digital: The Rise of the Net Generation
by Don Tapscott
(McGraw-Hill, 1998)
The Spectrum of Consciousness
by Ken Wilber
(Quest Books, 1977)
A Theory of Everything
by Ken Wilber
(Shambala Publications, 2000)
September 2000
Bobos in Paradise
by David Brooks
(Simon & Schuster, 2000)
The Baby Boon: How Family-Friendly America Cheats the Childless
by Elinor Burkett
(Free Press, 2000)
The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail
by Clayton Christensen
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
The Society of Spectacle
by Guy Debord
(Buchet-Chastel, 1967)
The Second Coming of Steve Jobs
by Alan Deutschman
(Broadway Books, 2000)
Telecosm: How Infinite Bandwidth Will Revolutionize Our World
by George Gilder
(The Free Press, 2000)
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies
by Naomi Klein
(Picador USA, 2000)
Games Companies Play: The Job Hunter’s Guide to Playing Smart & Winning Big in the High Stakes Hiring Game
by Pierre Mornell
(Ten Speed Press, 2000)
Get Big Fast: Inside the Revolutionary Business Model That Changed the World
by Robert Spector
(HarperBusiness, 2000)
August 2000
Gig: Americans Talk About Their Jobs at the Turn of the Millenium
Edited by John Bowe and Sabin C. Streeter
(Crown Publishers, 2000)
Play Like a Man, Win Like a Woman
by Gail Evans
(Broadway Books, 2000)
Flux: Women on Sex, Work, Kids, Love, and Life in a Half-Changed World
by Peggy Orenstein
(Doubleday, 2000)
“Why the Best Man for the Job Is A Woman: The Unique Female Qualities of Leadership“
by Esther Wachs
(HarperBusiness, 2000)
July 2000
The Fourth Great Awakening & the Future of Egalitarianism
by Robert William Fogel
(University of Chicago Press, 2000)
“Democracy at Risk: Rescuing Main Street From Wall Street“
by Jeff Gates
(Perseus Publishing, 2000)
The Monk and the Riddle: The Education of a Silicon Valley Entrepreneur
by Randy Komisar
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
The Good News About Careers: How You’ll Be Working in the Next Decade
by Barbara Moses
(Jossey-Bass, 1999)
Funky Business: Talent Makes Capital Dance
by Jonas Ridderstrale and Kjell Nordstrom
(Financial Times-Prentice Hall, 2000)
Sizing Up a Start-Up
by Daniel Rippy
(Perseus Books, 2000)
The Global Me
by G. Pascal Zachary
(Public Affairs, 2000)
June 2000
Emotional Intelligence
by Daniel P. Goleman
(Bantam, 1995)
Working With Emotional Intelligence
by Daniel P. Goleman
(Bantam, 1998)
The Knowing-Doing Gap: How Smart Companies Turn Knowledge Into Action
by Jeffrey Pfeffer and Robert I. Sutton
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
Creativity in Business
by Michael Ray
(Doubleday, 1986)
The Path of the Everyday Hero
by Michael Ray
(Penguin Putnam, 1991)
May 2000
Getting Things Done: Mastering the Art of Stress-Free Productivity
by David Allen
(Viking, 2001)
The Working Life: The Promise and Betrayal of Modern Work
by Joanne B. Ciulla
(Times Business, 2000)
The Capitalist Philosophers: The Geniuses of Modern Business: Their Lives, Times, and Ideas
by Andrea Gabor
(Times Business, 2000)
Sex & Business
by Shere Hite
(Financial Times Prentice Hall, 2000)
A Future Perfect: The Challenge and Hidden Promise of Globalization
by John Mickethwait, Adrian Woolridge
(Crown Business, 2000)
Confessions of a Venture Capitalist: Inside the High-Stakes World of Start-Up Financing
by Ruthann Quindlen
(Warner Books, 2000)
April 2000
Squandering Aimlessly: My Adventures in the American Marketplace
by David Brancaccio
(Simon & Schuster, 2000)
Future Wealth
by Stan Davis, Christopher Meyer
(Harvard Business School, 2000)
Long Quiet Highway: Waking Up in America
by Natalie Goldberg
(Bantam Books, 1993)
Wild Mind: Living the Writer’s Life
by Natalie Goldberg
(Bantam Books, 1990)
Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within
by Natalie Goldberg
(Shambhala, 1986)
A Wrinkle in Time
by Madeleine L’Engle
(Farrar Straus & Giroux, 1990)
Young Men and Fire
by Norman Maclean
(University of Chicago Press, 1992)
Butterfly Economics: A New General Theory of Social and Economic Behavior
by Paul Ormerod
(Pantheon Books, 1997)
Clicks and Mortar: Passion Driven Growth in an Internet Driven World
by David S. Pottruck and Terry Pearce
(Jossey-Bass, 2000)
The Age of Access: The New Culture of Hypercapitalism Where All of Life Is a Paid-For Experience
by Jeremy Rifkin
(Jeremy P. Tarcher/Putnam, 2000)
Tar Beach
by Faith Ringgold
(Crown Publishers, 1991)
Creating Killer Web Sites
by David Siegel
(Hayden Books, 1996)
Futurize Your Enterprise: Business Strategy in the Age of the E-Customer
by David Siegel
(Wiley, 1999)
Secrets of Successful Web Sites: Project Management on the World Wide Web
by David Siegel
(Hayden Books, 1997)
The Leadership Engine: How Winning Companies Build Leaders at Every Level
by Noel Tichy
(HarperBusiness, 1997)
March 2000
Built to Last : Successful Habits of Visionary Companies
by James C. Collins, Jerry I. Porras
(HarperBusiness, 1994)
CareerXRoads 2000
by Gerry Crispin and Mark Mehler
(MMC Group, 2000)
Simplicity: The New Competitive Advantage in a World of More, Better, Faster
by Bill Jensen
(Perseus Books, 2000)
Leadership: The Inner Side of Greatness
by Peter Koestenbaum
(Jossey-Bass, 1991)
Managing Anxiety
by Peter Koestenbaum
(Prentice Hall, 1974)
The New Image of the Person
by Peter Koestenbaum
(Greenwood, 1978)
The Vitality of Death
by Peter Koestenbaum
(Greenwood, 1971)
The Soul at Work: Listen, Respond, Let Go
by Roger Lewin and Birute Regine
(Simon & Schuster, 2000)
The New New Thing
by Michael Lewis
(W.W. Norton, 1999)
Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works: The Official History …
by Jay Miller
(Midland Publishing, 1996)
The Internet Bubble
by Anthony B. Perkins and Michael C. Perkins
(HarperBusiness, 1999)
Soloing: Realizing Your Life’s Ambition
by Harriet Rubin
(HarperBusiness, 1999)
The Fast Forward MBA in Project Management
by Eric Verzuh
(John Wiley & Sons, 1999)
The Visionary’s Handbook: Ten Paradoxes That Will Shape the Future of Your Business
by Watts Wacker, Jim Taylor, and Howard Means
(HarperBusiness, 2000)
Understanding USA
by Richard Saul Wurman
(Ted Conference Inc., 1999)
January:February 2000
The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy
by William Strauss and Neil Howe
(Broadway Books, 1998)