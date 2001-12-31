Fast Company Library

Books listed by issue:
Books From 2002
Books From 2000
Books From 1999
December 2001
Our Separate Ways: Black and White Women and the Struggle for Professional Identity
by Ella L.J. Edmondson Bell
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
Selling Ben Cheever: Back to Square One in a Service Economy
by Ben Cheever
(Bloomsbury, 2001)
Concept of the Corporation
by Peter Drucker
(Transaction Publishing, 2001)
Learning in Action: A Guide to Putting the Learning Organization to Work
by David Garvin
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
Jump Start Your Business Brain: Win More, Lose Less and Make More Money
by Doug Hall
(Brain Brew Books, 2001)
In Search of Excellence: Lessons from America’s Best-Run Companies
by Tom Peters and Robert H. Waterman
(Warner Books, 1988)
Winning Decisions: Getting it Right the First Time
by J. Edward Russo and Paul J.H. Shoemaker
(Currency/Doubleday, 2001)
The Leadership Engine: How Winning Companies Build Leaders at Every Level
by Noel Tichy
(HarperBusiness, 1997)
The Wealth of Knowledge: Intellectual Captial and the Twenty-First Century Organization
by Thomas A. Stewart
(Currency/Doubleday, 2001)
November 2001
Chapters: Creating a Life of Exhilaration and Accomplishment in the Face of Change
by Candice Carpenter
(McGraw-Hill, 2001)
The Future of Ideas: The Fate of the Commons in a Connected World
by Lawrence Lessig
(Random House, 2001)
Winning Decisions: Getting It Right the First Time
by J. Edward Russo and Paul J.H. Shoemaker
(Currency/Doubleday, 2001)
The Contrarian’s Guide to Leadership
by Steven B. Sample
(Jossey-Bass, 2001)
Leading Up: How to Lead Your Boss So You Both Win
by Michael Useem
(Crown Business, 2001)
October 2001
Fighting For the Future: Will America Triumph?
by Ralph Peters
(Stackpole Books, 1999)
Traitor
by Ralph Peters
(Avon Books, 2000)
The Devil’s Garden
by Ralph Peters
(Avon Books, 1999)
Good Work: When Excellence and Ethics Meet
by Howard Gardner, William Damon, and Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
(BasicBooks, 2001)
Freedom and Accountability at Work: Applying Philosophic Insight to the Real World
by Peter Koestenbaum
(Jossey-Bass, 2001)
Extreme Programming Explained: Embrace Change
by Kent Beck
(Addison-Wesley Publishing Co., 1999)
Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t
by Jim Collins
(HarperCollins, 2001)
Gonzo Marketing: Winning Through Worst Practices
by Christopher Locke
(Perseus, 2001)
Net Attitude: What It Is, How to Get It, and Why Your Company Can’t Survive Without It
by John R. Patrick
(Perseus, 2001)
The Soul in the Computer: The Story of a Corporate Revolutionary by Barbara Waugh
(Inner Ocean Publishing, 2001)
September 2001
Emotional Branding: The New Paradigm for Connecting Brands to People
by Mark GobZ
(Allworth Press, 2001)
Brand New: How Entrepreneurs Earned Consumers’ Trust from Wedgwood to Dell
by Nancy F. Koehn
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
The Agenda: What Every Business Must Do to Dominate the Decade
by Michael Hammer
(Crown Business, 2001)
Reengineering the Corporation: A Manifesto for Business Revolution
by Michael Hammer and James Champy
(HarperBusiness, 1993)
Thriving in 24/7: Six Strategies for Taming the New World of Work
by Sally Helgesen
(Free Press, 2001)
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software
by Steven Johnson
(Scribner, 2001)
The Natural Laws of Business: How to Harness the Power of Evolution, Physics, and Economics to Achieve Business Success
by Richard Koch
(Currency/Doubleday, 2001)
Bread and Butter: What a Bunch of Bakers Taught Me About Business and Happiness
by Tom McMakin
(St. Martin’s Press, 2001)
Tempered Radicals: How People Use Difference to Inspire Change at Work
by Debra E. Meyerson
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
Irrational Exuberance
by Robert J. Shiller
(Princeton University Press, 2000)
August 2001
Now, Discover Your Strengths
by Marcus Buckingham and Donald O. Clifton
(The Free Press, 2001)
As the Future Catches You: How Genomics & Other Forces Are Changing Your Life, Work, Health & Wealth
by Juan Enriquez
(Crown Business, 2001)
Slack: Getting Past Burnout, Busywork, and the Myth of Total Efficiency
by Tom DeMarco
(Broadway Books, 2001)
Turn It Off: How to Unplug From the Anytime-Anywhere Office Without Disconnecting Your Career
by Gil Gordon
(Three Rivers Press, 2001)
Affluenza: The All-Consuming Epidemic
by John de Graaf, David Wann, Thomas H. Naylor
(Berrett-Koehler, 2001)
Competing for the Future
by Gary Hamel, C.K. Prahalad
(Harvard Business School Press, 1994)
Liar’s Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street
by Michael Lewis
(W.W. Norton & Co., 1989)
Next: The Future Just Happened
by Michael Lewis
(W.W. Norton & Co., 2001)
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story
by Michael Lewis
(W.W. Norton & Co., 1999)
Whoosh: Achieving Lasting Success Through Constant Innovation
by Tom McGehee Jr.
(Perseus, 2001)
The Celebration Chronicles: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Property Value in Disney’s New Town by Andrew Ross
(Ballatine Books, 1999)
The Not So Big House: A Blueprint for the Way We Really Live
by Susan Susanka
(Taunton Press, 1998)
Blue Blood: An Ivy League Mystery
by Pamela Thomas-Graham (Simon & Schuster, 1999)
A Darker Shade of Crimson: An Ivy League Mystery
by Pamela Thomas-Graham
(Simon & Schuster, 1998)
July 2001
Reclaiming the Fire: How Successful People Can Overcome Burnout
by Steven Berglas
(Random House, 2001)
Customers Rule! Why the E-Commerce Honeymoon Is Over and Where Winning Businesses Go From Here
by Roger D. Blackwell and Kristina Stephan
(Crown Business, 2001)
Civilization and Capitalism, 15th – 18th Century
by Fernand Braudel
(Harper & Row, 1982)
Competing on Internet Time: Lessons from Netscape and Microsoft
by Michael A. Cusumano and David B. Yoffie
(Touchstone Books, 2000)
The Attention Economy: Understanding the New Currency of Business
by Thomas H. Davenport and John C. Beck
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
Champions of Change: How CEOs and Their Companies Are Mastering the Skills of Radical Change
by David Nadler
(Jossey-Bass, 1998)
TechVenture: New Rules on Profit and Finance From Silicon Valley
by Mohanbir Sawhney, Ranjay Gulati, and Anthony Paoni
(Wiley, 2001)
The New Market Leaders: Who’s Winning and How in the Battle for Customers
by Fred Wiersema
(The Free Press, 2001)
Judo Strategy: Turning Your Competitors’ Strength to Your Advantage
by David B. Yoffie
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
June 2001
Big Kiss: One Actor’s Desperate Attempt to Claw His Way to the Middle
by Henry Alford
(Broadway Books, 2001)
How to Find the Work You Love
by Laurance G. Boldt
(Arkana, 1996)
What Color Is Your Parachute?: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers
by Richard Nelson Bolles
(Ten Speed Press, 2000)
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion
by Robert B. Cialdini
(Quill, 1993)
Soul Rush: The Odyssey of a Young Woman of the ’70s
by Sophia Collier
(William Morrow & Co., 1978)
Ask the Headhunter
by Nick Corcodilos
(Penguin/Plume, 1997)
Jerry Maguire
by Cameron Crowe
(Farrar Straus & Giroux, 2000)
The Attention Economy: Understanding the New Currency of Business
by Thomas H. Davenport
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
Six Months Off: How to Plan, Negotiate, and Take the Break You Need Without Burning Bridges or Going Broke
by Hope Dlugozima
(Henry Holt, 1996)
Downshifting: How to Work Less and Enjoy Life More
by John D. Drake
(Berrett-Koehler, 2001)
Free Flight: From Airline Hell to a New Age of Travel
by James Fallows
(Public Affairs, 2001)
How to Get Your Point Across in 30 Seconds or Less
by Milo O. Frank
(Washington Square Press, 1991)
We Are All Self-Employed: The New Social Contract for Working in a Changed World
by Cliff Hakim
(Berrett-Koehler, 1994)
Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em: Getting Good People to Stay
by Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans
(Berrett-Koehler, 1999)
Are You a Corporate Refugee? A Survival Guide for Downsized, Disillusioned, and Displaced Workers
by Ruth Luban
(Penguin, 2001)
The Myth of Excellence: Why Great Companies Never Try to Be the Best at Everything
by Ryan Mathews and Fred Crawford
(Crown Business, 2001)
The Enlightened Mind: An Anthology of Sacred Prose
edited by Stephen Mitchell
(HarperPerennial, 1993)
Consulting for Dummies
by Bob Nelson and Peter Economy
(Hungry Minds Inc., 1997)
The Power of Spirit: How Organizations Transform
by Harrison Owen
(Berrett-Koehler, 2000)
The Experience Economy
by B. Joseph Pine, James H. Gilmore, and B. Joseph Pine II
(Harvard Business School Press, 1999)
Free Agent Nation: How America’s New Independent Workers Are Transforming the Way We Live
by Daniel H. Pink
(Warner Books, 2001)
Free to Succeed: Designing the Life You Want in the New Free Agent Economy
by Barbara B. Reinhold
(Plume, 2001)
Soloing: Realizing Your Life’s Ambition
by Harriet Rubin
(HarperCollins, 1999)
Duty First: West Point and the Making of American Leaders
by Ed Ruggero
(HarperCollins, 2001)
It’s Only Too Late If You Don’t Start Now: How to Create Your Second Life at Any Age
by Barbara Sher
(Delacorte Press, 2001)
A Whack on the Side of the Head: How You Can Be More Creative
by Roger Von Oech
(Warner Books, 1998)
The Heart Aroused: Poetry and the Preservation of the Soul in Corporate America
by David Whyte
(Doubleday/Currency, 1996)
May 2001
Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity
by David Allen
(Viking, 2001)
D-Day June 6, 1944: The Climactic Battle of World War II
by Steven E. Ambrose
(Simon & Schuster, 1994)
Nothing Like It in the World: The Men Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad 1863 – 1869
by Steven E. Ambrose
(Simon & Schuster, 2000)
Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and Opening of the American West
by Steven E. Ambrose
(Simon & Schuster, 1996)
Geeks and Geezers: Partnering Across Generations
by Warren Bennis and Bob Thomas
(Harvard Business School Press, 2002)
Managing the Dream: Reflections on Leadership and Change
by Warren Bennis
(Perseus, 2000)
How Buildings Learn: What Happens After They’re Built
by Stewart Brand
(Viking-Penguin, 1994)
The Baby Boon: How Family-Friendly America Cheats the Childless
by Elinor Burkett
(Free Press, 2000)
Brand Warfare: 10 Rules for Building the Killer Brand
by David D’Alessandro
(McGraw-Hill, 2001)
Speed Is Life: Street Smart Lessons From the Front Lines of Business
by Bob Davis
(Doubleday, 2001)
How the Way We Talk Can Change the Way We Work: Seven Languages for Transformation
by Robert Kegan and Lisa Laskow Lahey
(Jossey-Bass, 2000)
The Five Temptations of a CEO: A Leadership Fable
by Patrick Lencioni
(Jossey-Bass, 1998)
Obsessions of an Extraordinary Executive: The Four Disciplines at the Heart of Making Any Organization World Class
by Patrick Lencioni
(Jossey-Bass, 2000)
Gray Dawn: How the Coming Age Wave Will Transform America — and the World
by Peter G. Peterson
(Times Books, 1999)
The Making of the Atomic Bomb
by Richard Rhodes
(Simon & Schuster, 1986)
Coming Up for Air: How to Build a Balanced Life in a Workaholic World
by Beth Sawi
(Hyperion Books, 2000)
The Fifth Discipline: The Art & Practice of the Learning Organization
by Peter M. Senge
(Doubleday/Currency, 1990)
Story of a Clam: A Fable of Disenchantment and Enlightenment
by Sir John Marks Templeton
(Templeton Foundation Press, 2001)
Be Your Own Mentor: Career Strategies for Women
by Sheila Wellington
(Random House, 2001)
Risk & Other Four-Letter Words
by Walter Wriston
(Harper & Row, 1986)
The Twilight of Sovereignty
by Walter Wriston
(Scribner, 1992)
April 2001
Alphabet to Email: How Written English Evolved and Where It’s Heading
by Naomi Baron
(Routledge, 2000)
The Art of Innovation: Lessons in Creativity from Ideo, America’s Leading Design Firm
by Tom Kelley
(Doubleday, 2001)
The Age of Spiritual Machines: When Computers Exceed Human Intelligence
by Ray Kurzweil
(Viking, 1999)
Surfing the Edge of Chaos: The Laws of Nature and the New Laws of Business
by Richard T. Pascale, Mark Millemann, Linda Gioja
(Crown Business, 2000)
The One to One Future: Building Relationships One Customer at a Time
by Don Peppers, Martha Rogers
(Doubleday/Currency, 1997)
Chained to the Desk: A Guidebook for Workaholics, Their Partners and Children, and the Clinicians Who Treat Them
by Bryan Robinson
(New York University Press, 1998)
The Customer Revolution: How to Thrive When Customers Are in Control
by Patricia Seybold
(Crown Publishers, 2001)
Ice to the Eskimos: How to Market a Product Nobody Wants
by Jon Spoelstra
(Harper Business, 1997)
The Leadership Moment: Nine True Stories of Triumph and Disaster and Their Lessons for Us All
by Mike Useem
(Times Books, 1998)
March 2001
It’s Your Ship: A Lesson in the Art of Grassroots Leadership
by Mike Abrashoff
(Warner Books, 2001)
Rules for Radicals: A Practical Primer for Realistic Radicals
by Saul Alinksy
(Random House, 1971)
Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature
by Janine M. Benyus
(William Morrow & Co., 1997)
First, Break All the Rules: What the World’s Greatest Managers Do Differently
by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman
(Simon & Schuster, 1999)
The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail
by Clay Christensen
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
The Attention Economy
by Thomas Davenport
(Harvard Business School Press, 2001)
A Mind of Its Own: A Cultural History of the Penis
by David M. Friedman
(Free Press, 2001)
Leading Minds: An Anatomy of Leadership
by Howard Gardner
(BasicBooks, 1995)
Credibility: How Leaders Gain and Lose It, Why People Demand It
by Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner
(Josse Bass Publishers, 1993)
Selling Is a Woman’s Game: 15 Powerful Reasons Why Women Can Outsell Men
by Nicki Joy and Susan Kane-Benson
(Avon Books, 1994)
Respect: An Explanation
by Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot
(Perseus Books, 1999)
The Paradox of Success: When Winning at Work Means Losing at Life: A Book of Renewal for Leaders
by John O’Neil
(G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 1993)
Liberation Management: Necessary Organization for the Nanosecond Nineties
by Tom Peters
(A.A. Knopf, 1992)
Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors
by Michael E. Porter
(Free Press, 1980)
How Digital Is Your Business?: Creating the Company of the Future
by Adrian Slywotzky
(Crown Business, 2000)
February 2001
eLeadership: Bold Solutions for the New Economy
by Susan Annunzio
(Simon & Schuster, 2001)
The Defining Moment: The Great Depression and the American Economy in the Twentieth Century
by Michael Bordo
(University of Chicago Press, 1998)
Built to Last
by James Collins and Jerry Porras
(HarperBusiness 1997)
E-Leader: Reinventing Leadership in a Connected Economy
by Robert Hargrove
(Perseus Books Group, 2000)
The Remains of the Day
by Kazo Ishiguro
(Vintage Books, 1993)
Shackleton’s Way: Leadership Lessons from the Great Antarctic Explorer
by Margot Morrell and Stephanie Capparell
(Viking, 2001)
Unleashing the Killer App: Digital Strategies for Market Dominance
by Chunka Mui and Larry Downes
(Harvard Business School Press, 1998)
January 2001
Seeing Differently: Insights of Innovation
Edited by John Seely Brown
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
The Innovator’s Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail
by Clayton M. Christensen
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
Blown to Bits: How the New Economics of Information Transforms Strategy
by Philip Evans and Thomas S. Wurster
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)
Net Gain: Expanding Markets Through Virtual Communities
by John Hagel III
(Harvard Business School Press, 1997)
Net Worth: Shaping Markets When Customers Make the Rules
by John Hagel III
(Harvard Business School Press, 1999)
Information Rules: A Strategic Guide to the Network Economy
by Carl Shapiro and Hal R. Varian
(Harvard Business School Press, 1999)
The Art of War
by Sun Tzu
(Shambhala Publications, 1988)
Maximum Success: Changing the 12 Behavior Patterns That Keep You From Getting Ahead
by James Waldroop and Timothy Butler
(Doubleday, 2000)
Complexity: The Emerging Science at the Edge of Order and Chaos
by M. Mitchell Waldrop
(Simon & Schuster, 1992)