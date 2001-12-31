advertisement
Fast Company Library

Books listed by issue:

Books From 2002
Books From 2001
Books From 2000

December 1999

Culture Jam: The Uncooling of America
by Kalle Lasn
(Eagle Books, 1999)

High Tech/High Touch: Technology and Our Search for Meaning
by John Naisbitt, Nana Naisbitt, Douglas Philips
(Broadway Books, 1999)

Digital Darwinism: 7 Breakthrough Business Strategies for Surviving in the Cutthroat Web Economy
by Evan I. Schwartz
(Broadway Books, 1999)

The Next 20 Years of Your Life: A Personal Guide Into the Year 2017
by Richard Worzel
(Stoddart Publishing, 1997)

September 1999

Syrup
by Maxx Barry
(Viking, 1999)

Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything
by James Gleick
(Pantheon Books, 1999)

Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers Into Friends, and Friends into Customers
by Seth Godin, Don Peppers
(Simon & Schuster, 1999)

Kotler on Marketing: How to Create, Win, and Dominate Markets
by Philip Kotler
(Free Press, 1999)

Coercion: Why We Listen to What “They” Say
by Douglas Rushkoff
(Riverhead Books, 1999)

Why People Don’t Buy Things: Five Proven Steps to Connect with Your Customers and Dramatically Increase Your Sales
by Harry Washburn and Kim Wallace
(Perseus Books, 1999)

The End of Marketing As We Know It
by Sergio Zyman
(HarperBusiness, 1999)

