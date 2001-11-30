Getting to Peace

Danny Ertel and Stuart Kliman, founding partners of Vantage Partners LLC, claim no special knowledge of the current international arena, no possession of diplomatic details other than those they read in the New York Times. But years of coaching top-flight companies and conflict-ridden countries how to build alliances have given them insights into what does and does not work at the negotiating table.

Here are some of Ertel’s and Kliman’s thoughts on the hazards and opportunities currently at play in the world’s hotspots.

On the Bush Administration’s Handling of the War on Terrorism

The administration seems to be taking a highly consultative approach, which is working, Ertel says. Bush, Powell, Rice, and Rumsfeld are not ceding decision-making power to other countries, but they are treating partners with respect and making sure that coalition members aren’t surprised by U.S. tactics.

On the other hand, Ertel worries that key players haven’t yet gathered to talk about potential long-term hazards. “It’s not enough to react to changes opportunistically,” he says. You need a joint planning group to think about how to move forward in the weeks, months, and years ahead — and to plan for worst-case scenarios.

On the Hazards of Taking a Hard Line

“In the Salvadoran conflict, it was important to recognize that eventually something would go wrong,” Ertel says. “President Christiani could not ask the rebels to guarantee a perfect cease-fire, because that would give veto power to any dissident with a hand grenade. In the Middle East today, you cannot realistically expect either Arafat or Sharon to promise a complete cease-fire either. Then anybody with access to explosives could torpedo the whole thing.”