Who’s ready for a fresh start in 2002? Check that — who isn’t? Most people would agree that 2001 left us sad, somber, and more resolute. It also left us even more eager than usual to start the new year right.

But before we welcome 2002, let’s recognize the best of a lousy year — the 20 most popular and powerful Fast Company stories published in 2001. After reflecting on the year gone by, tell us what you’d like to read about in the months ahead in Sound Off below.

Best of the Worst … Year Ever: Top 20 Web Features of 2001

Every company wants to delight its customers. Don’t you spend most of your day delighted? Charles Fishman

Start with 1,435 good companies. Examine their performance over 40 years. Find the 11 companies that became great. Now, here’s how you can do it too. Jim Collins

It’s a war out there. The economy is taking a beating. Job security is in retreat. What better time to join the ranks of Free Agent Nation! Here are the seven laws of the land. Follow them to freedom. Daniel H. Pink

You think the past five years were nuts? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet! It’s only going to get weirder, tougher, and more turbulent. Which means that leadership will be more important than ever — and more confusing (see rule #3). Tom Peters

At the Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai, India, 82-year-old Dr. Govindappa Venkataswamy has solved the mystery of leadership: He brings eyesight to the blind and light to the soul. Harriet Rubin