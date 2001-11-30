Best of the Worst … Year Ever: Part 2

Who’s ready for a fresh start in 2002? Check that — who isn’t? Most people would agree that 2001 left us sad, somber, and more resolute. It also left us even more eager than usual to start the new year right.
But before we welcome 2002, let’s recognize the best of a lousy year — the 20 most popular and powerful Fast Company Web features published in 2001. After reflecting on the year gone by, tell us what you’d like to read about in the months ahead in Sound Off below.
Best of the Worst … Year Ever: Top 20 Magazine Stories of 2001
How to Mend Your Parachute
Like many things, the notion of career planning and job hunting has changed dramatically since September 11. Here, acclaimed author Richard Bolles offers five strategies for finding meaningful work in the face of an economic recession and a national crisis. Anni Layne Rodgers
How to Stress Less — And Smarter
The top stress expert at Canyon Ranch offers five take-home exercises designed to reduce your anxiety and increase your work-life integration. Anni Layne Rodgers
25 Fast Ideas for Slower Times
Fast Company’s RealTime Philadelphia generated a remarkable collection of ideas, tools, and inspirational advice. Here are 25 of the smartest insights that we took away from the event. Feel free to put them to use and share them with your colleagues. Anni Layne and Linda Tischler
10 Hard Truths About Layoffs
Who ever imagined that change-the-world companies like Cisco, Dell, and Hewlett-Packard would be laying off thousands of workers? And who thought that you would be among them — or worried that you might be next? Here’s a personal survival guide for tough times. Linda Tischler
The Power of Words
We’re hurt, angry, confused, sad. Where do we turn to make sense of what’s happened — and to move forward? To poets, songwriters, philosophers, and historical figures. Add your favorite quote here. Fast Company
Please Don’t Forward This Email!
The story of an accidental Web celebrity. Rekha Balu
The Day the Wheels Fell off Kozmo.com
So this is how the world of a dotcom ends, not with a bang but with some soon-to-expire Fresh Samantha juice. A tale of the last days of Kozmo.com, told by one of the last remaining Kozmonauts. Peter Kempe
Do You Realize Your Potential?
Potentia International helps its clients understand themselves and answer some of the most difficult career questions. Curtis Sittenfeld
Smart Ways to Land Your Next Gig
The good news: You’ve found a good job in a company that’s built to last. The bad news: Lots of others are jockeying for the same position. Here are strategies to help you stand apart while everyone else is standing around. Jennifer Reingold
How to Move Forward When You’re Between Jobs
Learn how to transform a layoff into a savvy sabbatical — a time to recharge your batteries and learn new skills without sabotaging your résumé. Author Hope Dlugozima offers tips for taking six months off smart. Anni Layne
Battle Plan
Former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Ralph Peters outlines nine strategies for understanding, fighting, and defeating the new enemy. Rule #1: Culture is king. Anni Layne Rodgers
Life After Death
Philosopher and consultant Peter Koestenbaum spends his days exploring truly big questions that have never sounded more relevant. Here, he reflects on what the shock of death teaches us about leadership — and how to move forward without forgetting. Polly LaBarre
Good Questions, Great Answers
In a Web-exclusive interview, Jim Collins discusses the implications of his research and ideas for the economy, stock market, and the very nature of executive leadership. Alan M. Webber
Extreme Networking: MBAs Show the Way
And you think you know how to work a crowd? Incoming B-school students from Harvard to Stanford use Web-based communities to get to know each other, to make group deals for cell phones, and to launch business plans — before they attend their first class! Linda Tischler
Women With Children First?
It’s the new workplace battle — employees juggling work and kids versus childless colleagues who resent having to pick up the slack. Read our debate about “the culture of parental privilege” — and then weigh in with your views. Keith H. Hammonds
It’s a (Red) Bull Market After All
The controversial energy drink in the slim little can has a simple but crafty grassroots marketing strategy that’s winning hordes of loyal gen-Y fans. Two branding experts think Coke and Pepsi should be taking notes. Anni Layne Rodgers
New Rules: Why Values Beat Value
What do your customers really want? In an interview, Ryan Mathews, coauthor of the forthcoming book The Myth of Excellence, offers some surprising answers. Forget the lowest price or the biggest discount. Show a little respect — and tell the truth. Alan M. Webber
Seven Secrets to Good Brainstorming
Generating rafts of good ideas is Ideo’s business. Here’s how this world-class product-development firm keeps the lightbulbs blazing bright. Linda Tischler
Deciding Factors
The author of Winning Decisions offers five strategies for moving forward during a period of unprecedented doubt and danger. Learn how to manage uncertainty by using metaknowledge, dissension, and open communication. Anni Layne Rodgers
The Next Revolution
The next wave of the Internet revolution is happening right now — in your teenager’s bedroom. Michael Lewis tracked the tech-savvy kids who are shaking up corporate America and launching a social revolution in the process. Linda Tischler