Best of the Worst … Year Ever: Part 2

Like many things, the notion of career planning and job hunting has changed dramatically since September 11. Here, acclaimed author Richard Bolles offers five strategies for finding meaningful work in the face of an economic recession and a national crisis. Anni Layne Rodgers

The top stress expert at Canyon Ranch offers five take-home exercises designed to reduce your anxiety and increase your work-life integration. Anni Layne Rodgers

Fast Company’s RealTime Philadelphia generated a remarkable collection of ideas, tools, and inspirational advice. Here are 25 of the smartest insights that we took away from the event. Feel free to put them to use and share them with your colleagues. Anni Layne and Linda Tischler

Who ever imagined that change-the-world companies like Cisco, Dell, and Hewlett-Packard would be laying off thousands of workers? And who thought that you would be among them — or worried that you might be next? Here’s a personal survival guide for tough times. Linda Tischler

We’re hurt, angry, confused, sad. Where do we turn to make sense of what’s happened — and to move forward? To poets, songwriters, philosophers, and historical figures. Add your favorite quote here. Fast Company