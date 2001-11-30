The Hogwarts Master Class: How to Make Your Team Fly

Clustered around blueprints and rough calculations, the Slytherins schemed and plotted in hushed tones and dark corners for days before this autumn’s most anticipated competition. Shifty and cunning as ever, Slytherin team members intercepted conversations on rival house Gryffindor’s strategy and determined that, if they hoped to capture the most points, their house would need to work some serious magic. All without the benefit of wands, potions, or flying brooms.

You see, these Slytherins don’t actually attend Hogwarts. They are neither witches nor wizards. Most of them don’t even know how to spell Dumbledore.

They’re employees of Deploy Solutions Inc., a software company that creates HR, and hiring and recruiting tools in Westwood, Massachusetts. And along with dozens of colleagues on the East and West coasts, these Slytherins are taking part in a companywide experiment — a team-building transfiguration designed to foster trust and build personal relationships with a little help from Harry Potter.

And last month’s cutthroat challenge? To design and construct the most creative canned-food receptacle for Deploy’s first-annual Harry Potter food drive. Slytherin collected the most points for its model of the Hogwarts Express — the train that departs from platform nine and three-quarters. But Gryffindor, which constructed a model of the Dursley’s staircase with Harry’s bedroom-cupboard nestled underneath, won the food collection competition by amassing the most cans. After the competition, Deploy donated the Harry Potter boxes to Boston public schools.

“The question facing every president and CEO right now is, How do I create excitement and better productivity at a time when budgets and people are getting crunched more every day?” says Nicole Stata, founder, president, and CEO of Deploy, which is struggling through a shift in the war for talent that rivals Voldemort’s ravage of the Potter family. “We launched this Harry Potter program as a way to bolster spirits and increase participation in company events. But after September 11, we also found that it provided our employees a way to reach out and make a difference in the community.”

Since its launch earlier this year, the Harry Potter program has metamorphosed into a competitive rivalry — a challenge to rack up the best bowling score, collect the most canned goods, and crown the most unflappable Potter trivia master. In November, the ambitious Hogwarts houses collected more than 1,000 canned items for local food banks. This month, Deploy employees are competing to see which team can donate the most used coats and Christmas gifts to needy families.

“I work in the finance department, so I don’t get to collaborate with people very often at all,” says Jenn Gorman, Deploy’s Harry Potter trivia champ and a member of Slytherin. “My team contains people from administration, marketing, and tech support — Deploy employees whom I would never interact with otherwise. And here we are forming personal relationships and giving back to our community together. That’s pretty cool.”