Fast Company Author Interviews

December 2001
Cleaning Up Brand Clutter
With 35 varieties of bagels, 66 subbrands of GM cars, and more than 13,000 mutual funds, American consumers are suffering a severe case of brand overload. Marketing guru Peter Sealey has a tough-love cure: “simplicity marketing.” George Anders
December 2001
How to Mend Your Parachute
Like many things, the notion of career planning and job hunting has changed dramatically since September 11. Here, acclaimed author Richard Bolles offers five strategies for finding meaningful work in the face of an economic recession and a national crisis. Anni Layne Rodgers
November 2001
Deciding Factors
The author of Winning Decisions offers five strategies for moving forward during a period of unprecedented doubt and danger. Learn how to manage uncertainty by using metaknowledge, dissension, and open communication. Anni Layne Rodgers
November 2001
Coming to America
For more than a century, the United States has celebrated and reviled its immigrants. Now tough questions are being asked about newcomers. In such unsettled times, Intel chairman Andy Grove is offering a candid account of his own journey to freedom. George Anders
October 2001
Battle Plan
Former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Ralph Peters outlines nine strategies for understanding, fighting, and defeating the new enemy. Rule #1: Culture is king. Anni Layne Rodgers
October 2001
Good Work
The core message of our Who’s Fast issue is the power of good work. Now three eminent psychologists are out with a new book actually called Good Work. In an in-depth discussion, they discuss the right way to think about your profession and career. Polly LaBarre
October 2001
Life After Death
Philosopher Peter Koestenbaum reflects on what the shock of death teaches us about leadership — and how to move forward without forgetting. Polly LaBarre
September 2001
Good Questions, Great Answers
In a Web-exclusive interview, Jim Collins discusses the implications of his research and ideas for the economy, stock market, and the very nature of executive leadership. Alan M. Webber
September 2001
Surviving la Vida Loca
Where does your career end and your personal life begin? Who knows? The barriers between public and private, work and life are growing faint, says author Sally Helgesen. To keep the elements of your life balanced, check your values, not your Palm. Anni Layne Rodgers
August 2001
The Sun Sets on the Bohemian Workplace
As Foosball and free lunches disappear into the NASDAQ’s black hole, author Andrew Ross hopes to chronicle the dotcom glory days before it’s too late. What remnants of bohemia will survive? Christine Canabou
August 2001
The Next Revolution
The next wave of the Internet revolution is happening right now — in your teenager’s bedroom. Michael Lewis tracked the tech-savvy kids who are shaking up corporate America and launching a social revolution in the process. Linda Tischler
August 2001
The Age of Disruption
Still not convinced that there’s much “new” about the new economy? Then spend some time with Harvard’s Juan Enriquez. In his new book, and in an interview, he explains how business and economics are changing — and what it means for you. Alan M. Webber
August 2001
Home, Small Home
Sarah Susanka is the champion of a big idea — the proposition that Americans should embrace “Not So Big” houses that satisfy their real needs, rather than build starter castles designed to make a statement. Ron Lieber
July 2001
New Rules: Why Values Beat Value
What do your customers really want? In an interview, Ryan Mathews, coauthor of the forthcoming book The Myth of Excellence, offers some surprising answers. Forget the lowest price or the biggest discount. Show a little respect — and tell the truth. Alan M. Webber
May 2001
Speed Is Life
In his new book, the former head of Lycos defends his portal strategy, diagnoses Yahoo’s ailments, and encourages entrepreneurs to look over their shoulders — to study history with a vengeance. Paul C. Judge
May 2001
Battle of the Brands
John Hancock’s outspoken CEO names names and points fingers at some high-profile brand offenders in his new book. He also offers some good advice on not screwing up your own company’s brand. Jennifer Reingold
May 2001
Past Track to the Future
Stephen E. Ambrose has written best-selling histories of great feats of leadership and human endeavor. His insights from the past can teach a new generation of business leaders how to build for the future. Harriet Rubin
March 2001
Seven Secrets to Good Brainstorming
Generating rafts of good ideas is Ideo’s business. Here’s how this world-class product-development firm keeps the lightbulbs blazing bright. Linda Tischler
March 2001
How Business Is a Lot Like Life
According to Richard Pascale, if you want your company to stay alive, then try running it like a living organism. The first rule of life is also the first rule of business: Adapt or die. Alan M. Webber
February 2001
The Great E-pression?
Author Michael Bordo argues that parallels drawn between the 1930s and today are unfounded and should not trigger market panic. Do you agree? Anni Layne