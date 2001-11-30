Fast Company Author Interviews

December 2001 Cleaning Up Brand Clutter With 35 varieties of bagels, 66 subbrands of GM cars, and more than 13,000 mutual funds, American consumers are suffering a severe case of brand overload. Marketing guru Peter Sealey has a tough-love cure: “simplicity marketing.” George Anders

December 2001

How to Mend Your Parachute

Like many things, the notion of career planning and job hunting has changed dramatically since September 11. Here, acclaimed author Richard Bolles offers five strategies for finding meaningful work in the face of an economic recession and a national crisis. Anni Layne Rodgers

November 2001

Deciding Factors

The author of Winning Decisions offers five strategies for moving forward during a period of unprecedented doubt and danger. Learn how to manage uncertainty by using metaknowledge, dissension, and open communication. Anni Layne Rodgers

November 2001

Coming to America

For more than a century, the United States has celebrated and reviled its immigrants. Now tough questions are being asked about newcomers. In such unsettled times, Intel chairman Andy Grove is offering a candid account of his own journey to freedom. George Anders

October 2001

Battle Plan

Former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Ralph Peters outlines nine strategies for understanding, fighting, and defeating the new enemy. Rule #1: Culture is king. Anni Layne Rodgers

October 2001

Good Work

The core message of our Who’s Fast issue is the power of good work. Now three eminent psychologists are out with a new book actually called Good Work. In an in-depth discussion, they discuss the right way to think about your profession and career. Polly LaBarre

October 2001

Life After Death

Philosopher Peter Koestenbaum reflects on what the shock of death teaches us about leadership — and how to move forward without forgetting. Polly LaBarre