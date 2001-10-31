An Unorthodox Guide to Mentoring

Mentors are the Holy Grail for working women. We desperately seek them out, believing they’re our helpmates to the top. We look to trail-blazing women; we curry favor with powerful men. I’ve spent half my adult life seeking out teachers, and, looking back, I have to confess that even from the best I acquired no more than so-so help.

I think women — and men — have to stop looking for advice outside of themselves. There is a story about the remarkable George Ivanovitch Gurdjieff who, among other things, is considered the father of scenario planning. When he was a young man, Gurdjieff would go out on his porch with an armload of books to read in the long summer afternoons.

Invariably, one of his neighbors would come out on his porch and start whistling and humming. Gurdjieff tried to read through the annoyance and found after a few weeks that he’d been so distracted that he’d been daydreaming rather than concentrating on the wisdom in the pages in front of him. Thank goodness, he concluded. If I’d read those books I might have filled my brain with useless information. By daydreaming, he came to hear his own thoughts.

Secondhand learning — advice — is overrated. Before you learn what others know, you need to learn what you know. My search for mentors came to an end when I got to spend a day with a man still considered a mentor to thousands. After a discussion that was so confusing I couldn’t follow a word he said, a photographer came to take our picture. I was told to sit at the great man’s feet, and he stood behind me. Waiting for the camera to go off, he farted. Right in my ear. You take revelations where you can get them. That moment summed up for me the true value of mentors.

So, here’s my unorthodox guide to getting and making the most of your own guides:

To Learn, Teach

Women typically feel they need to be “credentialed” to claim authority. I’ve found that the worthwhile things that I learned in life I taught myself. I learned the finer points of grammar as a high schooler coaching elementary-school kids; I learned as we went. I used to mentor authors in how to write books long before I’d written one. Find someone whom you can mentor on the subject you want to learn. You’ll learn faster and indelibly.

Give Help, Don’t Ask for It

If there is someone whose knowledge you need, offer to help her. You’ll find yourself in a trusted position and in a role in which you are not treated as a second rate “mentee,” but as a peer.