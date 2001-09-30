What Children Need: A Little Creative Deprivation

I must confess that I believe in certain absolutes when it comes to raising children. Kids should be taught to sit still, so they can make it through a piano recital without disrupting the entire event. They should eat what’s put in front of them at dinnertime without complaint. And when it comes to play, they should be given toys that nurture connections with the world around them and that develop the latent notions rumbling around inside their heads.

That is, play should be about exploration and imagination. And that last belief is why I am distressed by the changes in Legos that I now witness through my son, Ethan. In lieu of big buckets of blocks and the freedom — and the concomitant expectation — to create on his own, Ethan has a variety of Lego theme kits that sit neatly assembled all over the house like so many model airplanes.

Fun to build? Maybe — if you like following complicated directions. But then what? And heaven forbid your sister should accidentally knock over that Lego soccer field on the coffee table, because how will you ever manage to reassemble it without the directions?

And now we have Bionicle, the just-introduced realm of Lego action figures that are all the rage with my son and his third-grade friends. He has five of them and is saving his allowance to buy the next one he desperately wants, the one that will allow him to merge all the creatures together into some giant monster Bionicle.

That is great for Lego’s profit margin, but as a parent, I ask, What is it doing to my kid? It’s feeding his desire for the acquisition of objects and turning him into a good American consumer, but those are not character attributes I’m particularly keen on developing in Ethan.

In the responses to the Fast Company article on Lego, I was struck by the number of adults who credited free-form Lego play with developing their ability to invent. So what do today’s toys portend for a generation of kids raised on directions, carefully designed kits, and themes from Hollywood? How can we expect them as adults to solve problems and to look beyond the obvious, when their childhoods have been spent within the confines of cultural scripts and explicit instructions? We have a moral responsibility as parents, as consumers, and even as toymakers to give our children constructively challenging playthings that can prepare them for satisfying lives as adults.

Unfortunately, in today’s cultural marketplace, that is not an easy task. As a parent, I find myself on the defensive at every turn: in the grocery store when I won’t buy that orange-colored macaroni and cheese with the Rugrats kids on the box, at home when I rearrange the antennae on the TV to get better reception for PBS because I won’t fund cable and all that comes with it, at breakfast when my son peruses the Lego catalog and points out all the new Harry Potter and Jack Stone kits he needs to have. I often feel like a one-woman battalion, struggling to keep my kids and my home from being totally overtaken by popular culture and its plastic fallout.