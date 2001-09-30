advertisement
Who’s Fast Hall of Fame: Brand Builders

By Fast Company1 minute Read

These Hall of Famers have been singled out for their extraordinary ability to distill the essence of a product or service and to communicate it to customers so engagingly that buyers are willingly seduced.

2002

Hilary Billings

RedEnvelope Inc.
From Pottery Barn to the feel of a room at the W Hotel to finding just the right gift at RedEnvelope, Hilary Billings has mastered the art of creating “lifestyle brands” — products and services whose forms, features, and personalities forge an emotional connection with customers. Ron Lieber

2002

Barry Shepard

SHR Perceptual Management
He helps some of the world’s best-known companies cut through marketing clutter and communicate effectively with their customers. His secret for helping brands get and keep your attention? A picture really is worth a thousand words. Chuck Salter

2001

Heather Killen

Yahoo
The Internet is reshaping business and communications around the globe. Now it’s up to e-vangelists like Yahoo’s Heather Killen to build truly global Internet companies. Her mantra: no more “international!” Alex Markels

2000

Eva Maddox

Archeworks
“Design shapes the way we live. So it ought to serve everyone.” Ron Lieber

