Who’s Fast Hall of Fame: Brand Builders

These Hall of Famers have been singled out for their extraordinary ability to distill the essence of a product or service and to communicate it to customers so engagingly that buyers are willingly seduced.

Who’s Fast Hall of Fame

2002

RedEnvelope Inc.

From Pottery Barn to the feel of a room at the W Hotel to finding just the right gift at RedEnvelope, Hilary Billings has mastered the art of creating “lifestyle brands” — products and services whose forms, features, and personalities forge an emotional connection with customers. Ron Lieber

2002

SHR Perceptual Management

He helps some of the world’s best-known companies cut through marketing clutter and communicate effectively with their customers. His secret for helping brands get and keep your attention? A picture really is worth a thousand words. Chuck Salter

2001