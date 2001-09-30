We (Re) Built This City

“When we talk about cities, we are really talking about how we would like to live.” — Enrique Peñalosa

Enrique Peñalosa’s city is a place of beauty and brutality, reformation and corruption, pride and poverty. Outside Bogotá, guerillas control entire sections of Colombia. Inside the capital city’s poorest neighborhoods, drug traffickers continue to thrive amid nearly 7 million residents who are struggling against high unemployment, a fragile economy, and staggering crime rates.

Left-wing Colombian rebels kidnap between 2,000 and 3,000 people each year. Car bombings and random abductions are common throughout the tumultuous country, which ranks among Israel, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan for terrorist activity. Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of State urged American citizens not to enter Colombia, partly because “there is a greater risk of being kidnapped in Colombia than in any other country in the world.”

“Bogotá was a hated city when my term began,” says Peñalosa, who served as mayor of Colombia’s capital city from January 1998 through December 2000, when “absurdly short” term limits prevented him from seeking reelection. “The people who live there despised the city, and they believed that it would only grow worse in the future.”

The former managing director of Arthur D. Little consulting in Colombia, Peñalosa worked to combat urban devastation in untraditional ways, using bike paths and public parks to lift downtrodden neighborhoods and to reduce national crime rates. In a country best known for paramilitaries, drug cartels, and crime kingpin Pablo Escobar, Peñalosa focused his efforts on education and public spaces. He built or reconstructed more than 1,200 urban parks, created 50 new schools and rehabilitated 150 more, planted 100,000 trees, increased public-school enrollment by 34%, and introduced nearly 200 miles of pedestrian walkways and bike paths throughout Bogotá.

For his efforts, he nearly got impeached. Wealthy residents began a petition to oust Peñalosa when he barred them from parking on sidewalks and from fencing in the public parks in upper-class neighborhoods. The petition failed, and by the end of Peñalosa’s term, street crime had fallen 50%, and murders had dropped 20% in Bogotá. Though the city is still no peaceable kingdom, Bogotá made great strides forward during the late 1990s. And Peñalosa learned that transforming a terrorized city requires more compassion than castigation, more humanity than hostility.

Today, Peñalosa sees an opportunity to reinvent urban America under those same principles. On October 3, he shared his vision with three dozen mayors from Pasadena, California to Kenosha, Wisconsin to Adelaide, Australia during the Urban Land Institute‘s fall meeting in Boston. As other city leaders focused on better malls, anthrax scares, and federal assistance, Peñalosa introduced an inspiring blueprint to guide the planners and builders of America’s great future cities.