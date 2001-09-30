Work Together, Stay in Place

The most important part of work is teamwork. Product-development teams scattered around the world collaborating on an exciting innovation. Marketing teams coordinating the release of an ad campaign across North America, Europe, and Asia. Logistics teams moving parts and products from suppliers to the assembly line to customers.

For years, one of the biggest challenges facing such far-flung teams was how to work together across boundaries of time and place. Until September 11, the most direct response to that challenge was to hop on an airplane. A customer has a problem? I’ll be in Amsterdam by 10 AM. A software engineer is stumped by a glitch? Let’s all meet in Palo Alto at noon. Suddenly, teams that spend most of their time in the air don’t seem quite so appealing.

What follows is a collection of smart ideas and useful tools designed to help teams collaborate more while traveling less. You can still work together, even if you stay in place.

Work Together: Tools for Virtual Collaboration

Want to find one area where Internet technology is delivering more than expected? Look within. Intranets are boosting efficiency and creativity, and changing work patterns. Here are seven steps to the ultimate intranet. George Anders

As Texaco taps oil fields all around the world in search of crude, John Old helps the company’s 18,000 people tap their collective brainpower — and the ideas to help the company operate faster and more productively. Fara Warner

As companies march ahead with efforts to link employees through internal Web sites, they are learning a key design principle: If you want your intranet to take off, then take a hands-off approach. The case for intranet democracy. George Anders

Ray Ozzie’s latest creation is “intended for people who want to get together and jam — to interact and improvise with each other.” Here’s his take on how we will work in the future. Bill Breen