Battle Over Blocks

Who would guess that the way to start a spirited discussion among adults is to bring up the topic of Legos? What do grown-ups care about the simple click-together blocks?

Plenty, it turns out.

Charles Fishman’s story about the Lego company’s efforts to preserve both its child-centered values and its profitability in the September 2001 issue of Fast Company sparked conversation and debate not only on the Fast Company Web site but also in several other locations.

The Lego enthusiast site developed a modest thread of comments on the story and the future of the company.

But the most remarkable reaction came on August 29, when the story was linked to by the well-known “geek news” Web site, Slashdot.org. Immediately, the Fast Company site began experiencing the famous “Slashdot effect” as thousands of curious Slashdot readers leapt over to read the original story, slowing traffic on Fast Company’s Web site to a crawl.

More impressive still, Slashdot readers turned Legos into one of the site’s most popular discussion-board topics in August: Within just a few hours, there were 200 postings on Slashdot; within a couple days, there were nearly 400.

To give the discussion some focus, we asked three people to write about their experiences with Legos: The first essay is by an adult Lego fan, the second is by a parent whose child appears in Fast Company’s original Lego story, and the third commentary is by a cofounder of Slashdot.org.