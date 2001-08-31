The Power of Words

In the face of pain and despair, people often turn to music and literature for solace and inspiration.

During the past week, many Fast Company readers have shared with us their favorite verses, quotes, songs, and pieces of scripture. We invite you now to share those words of solace with a wider audience in Sound Off below. Harriet Rubin Fast Company senior writer One of the most famous eulogies for the dead was delivered by the Athenian general Pericles. In it, he conferred immortality on a new kind of hero, not an epic hero — a general like himself — but on the everyday Athenian soldier who lived in service of the city. It was Pericles’s praise for the fallen that Lincoln was thinking about as he struggled to compose the Gettysburg Address. “They gave their lives for the common good and thereby won for themselves the praise that never grows old and the most distinguished of all graves, not those in which they lie, but where their glory remains in eternal memory, always there at the right time to inspire speech and action. For the whole earth is the tomb of famous men; not only are they commemorated by columns and inscriptions in their own country, but in foreign lands there dwells also an unwritten memorial of them, graven not on stone but in the hearts of men. Make them your examples, and, esteeming courage to be freedom and freedom to be happiness, do not shrink from the perils of war.”

— Pericles John Ellis Fast Company contributing editor “The Martyr”

by Herman Melville

(written upon the death of Abraham Lincoln)

There is sobbing of the strong,

And a pall upon the land;

But the People in their weeping

Bare the iron hand;

Beware the People weeping

When they bare the iron hand. James LaBelle Fast Company production director One of the most inspirational songs in a time like this is “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor. For boomers like myself, it resonates. We played it at a good friend’s funeral when it was first a hit in December 1970. My friend was 16. I listened to it yesterday, and it was really appropriate. William Taylor Fast Company founding editor Last Christmas, at a surprise concert in Asbury Park, Bruce Springsteen played a new song — a hymn, really — about economic despair called “My City of Ruins.” Read in light of Tuesday’s attack, the lyrics are pretty overwhelming. “My City of Ruins”

by Bruce Springsteen

There’s a blood red circle

on the cold dark ground

and the rain is falling down

The church doors blown open

I can hear the organ’s song

But the congregation’s gone My city of ruins

My city of ruins Now the sweet veils of mercy

drift through the evening trees

Young men on the corner

like scattered leaves

The bordered up windows

The hustlers and thieves

While my brother’s down on his knees My city of ruins

My city of ruins Come on rise up!

Come on rise up! Now there’s tears on the pillow

darling where we slept

and you took my heart when you left

without your sweet kiss

my soul is lost, my friend

Now tell me how do I begin again?

My city’s in ruins

My city’s in ruins Now with these hands

I pray Lord

with these hands

for the strength Lord

with these hands

for the faith Lord

with these hands

I pray Lord

with these hands

for the strength Lord

with these hands

for the faith Lord

with these hands Come on rise up!

Come on rise up!

Rise up Anni Layne Rodgers Senior Web editor As my tears turn to venom, I find that music expresses my anger with greater poise and poignancy than I could possibly muster. The two songs below, both covered on rare and solemn occasions by Pearl Jam, have been circulating through my RealPlayer this week. Following are a few lines that bring pause. “Masters of War”

by Bob Dylan

You’ve thrown the worst fear

That can ever be hurled

Fear to bring children

Into the world

For threatening my baby

Unborn and unnamed

You ain’t worth the blood

That runs in your veins “I am a Patriot”

by Little Steven I ain’t no communist

And I ain’t no capitalist

And I ain’t no socialist

And I ain’t no imperialist

And I ain’t no democrat

And I ain’t no republican

I only know one party

And it is freedom Rebecca Rees Fast Company senior designer “Keeping Quiet”

by Pablo Neruda And now we will count to twelve

and we will all keep still

For once on the face of the earth

Let’s not speak in any language,

let’s stop for one second,

and not move our arms so much. It would be an exotic moment

without rush, without engines,

we would all be together

in a sudden strangeness. Those who prepare green wars,

wars with gas,

wars with fire,

victory with no survivors, would put on clean clothes

and walk about with their brothers

in the shade, doing nothing. What I want should not be confused

with total inactivity.

(Life is what it is about,

I want no truck with death.) If we were not so single-minded

about keeping our lives moving,

and for once could do nothing, perhaps a huge silence

might interrupt this sadness

of never understanding ourselves

and of threatening ourselves with death. Perhaps the earth can teach us

as when everything seems dead

and later proves to be alive.

Now I’ll count up to twelve,

and you keep quiet and I will go. Christine Canabou Fast Company staff writer My friend, Patrick Ryll, wrote the following poem in response to last week’s tragedy. His inspiration was “The Waste Land,” by T.S. Eliot. “September 11th”

by Patrick Ryll The clockwork morning of Manhattan

Fell to terrible orange

Inferno red, black,

And death,

Stretching its lacerated limbs,

awoke From the eastern sky

On the wings of a hijacked deity

Geography and oceans vanished

Smelted into a single heap of dust

And Technicolor unreality.

Falling towers

Predicted by Eliot

Who, in cruel April,

Understood: “Unreal”

The same sentiment uttered by exhausted fireman

In the belly of the blast furnace

Amid the monotone of Peter Jennings. The laws of chemistry

Pressure, heat, thermodynamics

Brought commerce to its knees

And while she gasped,

To her defense came proud America.

But also the gangs of ignorant men,

Weaned on the mentality of lynch mobs,

Calling in bomb threats to mosques

And clamoring for the destruction

Of American children

Tainted with the blood of Arabia. Metal detectors

Outfoxed by medieval steel

America

Pummeled into paralysis

Crumpling as foreign markets

Imitating their CEO

Followed suit.

While something like fake snow

Rained down upon Wall Street

Parching exposed throats with asbestos

And the taste of burning flesh

Throughout the chaos

The nightmares of taxis

Watched as the eyes of cameras wept. We all called our mothers

In Seattle and Beijing

To make sure that somehow

They were not trapped under the rubble

In a city they had never visited

Stranger things have happened — this morning

Businessmen

Falling like toy soldiers

Into the broken arms of history. In a nameless bar in Chicago

I heard a man ask a friend

If he had heard the one about Hollywood

Being one-upped and out-budgeted,

In the disaster picture show they gave birth to,

By the deep pockets

Of religion. Now fury,

Sprung from sadness,

Has risen up in the breasts of all of us

Mad hearts

Calling for parking lot paving

Of Afghanistan

Pakistan — A hobbling Uncle Sam, blindly cavorting

Into a world he doesn’t understand

And does not care to.

This was a shot through the stars and stripes

And through the protected hearts of mothers in Omaha

And through the thermos cups of blue collar Packers fans

And through the cathedral calm of pastors in Indiana

And through the Pokeman dreams of 5th graders

And through the arrogant lofty heights scaled by brokers

Who, when escape failed them,

Gravity did not And now we try to stand

And the citizen will attach flags to doorsteps

And the soldier will attach bayonets to weapons

And the politician will attach blame to dissenters

And the victims will attach their bodies to earth

While the rest of the world

Tries to reattach

The pieces

Of shattered peace. Polly LaBarre Fast Company senior editor “The Peace of Wild Things”

by Wendell Berry When despair for the world grows in me

and I wake in the night at the least sound

in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,

I go and lie down where the wood drake

rests in his beauty on the water, and the great heron feeds.

I come into the peace of wild things

who do not tax their lives with forethought

of grief. I come into the presence of still water.

And I feel above me the day-blind stars

waiting with their light. For a time

I rest in the grace of the world, and am free.