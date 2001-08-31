9.11.01 Voices

Now there’s tears on the pillow darling where we slept And you took my heart when you left Without your sweet kiss my soul is lost, my friend Now tell me how do I begin again?

These words, from an unreleased Bruce Springsteen song titled, chillingly, “My City of Ruins,” speak to the issue so many of us at Fast Company are struggling with. How do we begin again? Where do we go from here? What’s important now?

It has always been a point of pride for us — and our most important source of satisfaction — that this company exists not just to put out a magazine or to create a Web site or to convene conferences or to sell ads. We exist to serve our readers and the members of the Fast Company community. Our job is to help you do your jobs better: to build more-productive and more-valuable companies, to do smarter and more-meaningful work, to lead richer and more-rewarding lives.

But how do we do our job in light of the calamitous events of last Tuesday — events that are bound to change forever how we think about work, life, and what really matters? How do we continue to be of service? We need your help to answer those questions. [ More ]

We’re hurt, angry, confused, sad. Where do we turn to make sense of what’s happened — and to move forward? To poets, songwriters, philosophers, and historical figures. Add your favorite quote here.

Last week, Fast Company readers from as far away as Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore expressed their revulsion and offered their support. Read their thoughts, and then add your own reflections and suggestions.

A special letter from the editors of Fast Company.