Raise the Roof

Following the destruction of the World Trade Center, SpectraSite Communications Inc., a Cary, North Carolina-based company, offered what it could to help businesses recover. The firm had an important, if unusual, asset: rooftops.

“You see those tapes of the buildings falling down,” says Katie Olszewski, who is SpectraSite’s asset manager in Manhattan, “and you see that huge broadcasting tower fall. We knew what that meant, but I don’t know if it was clear to other people.

“But that day, on Tuesday, as soon as you picked up a cell phone and tried to make a call, you realized how much impact it had.”

Following the towers’ collapse, when wireless communication was essential, the loss of the antennas was yet one more hurdle rescue workers had to overcome. Outfits from cell-phone companies and broadband providers to the New Jersey State Police all lost antennas in the disaster. For such companies and agencies, a tall rooftop in southern Manhattan is vital. So SpectraSite hustled to the rescue.

In the New York metropolitan area alone, SpectraSite controls 1,200 rooftops. In Manhattan, the company has 85 rooftops taller than 200 feet and a few up in the 60-story range.

SpectraSite makes deals with building owners to market their rooftops to people who need to put up antennas. Typically, negotiating space for an antenna and getting it installed takes anywhere from 90 to 150 days. A carrier pays between $1,000 and $4,000 a month for an antenna installation.

Fires were still burning at ground zero in New York when SpectraSite began getting calls about what kind of buildings it had; Olszewski immediately started talking to building owners to find out if they would make their rooftops available on an accelerated basis if companies needed space for antennas. “One man called and said, ‘Remember, we have these buildings if anyone needs them,’ ” says Olszewski.