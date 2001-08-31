Now there’s tears on the pillow darling where we slept And you took my heart when you left Without your sweet kiss my soul is lost, my friend Now tell me how do I begin again?

These words, from an unreleased Bruce Springsteen song titled, chillingly, “My City of Ruins,” speak to the issue so many of us at Fast Company are struggling with. How do we begin again? Where do we go from here? What’s important now?

It has always been a point of pride for us — and our most important source of satisfaction — that this company exists not just to put out a magazine or to create a Web site or to convene conferences or to sell ads. We exist to serve our readers and the members of the Fast Company community. Our job is to help you do your jobs better: to build more-productive and more-valuable companies, to do smarter and more-meaningful work, to lead richer and more-rewarding lives.

But how do we do our job in light of the calamitous events of last Tuesday — events that are bound to change forever how we think about work, life, and what really matters? How do we continue to be of service? We need your help to answer those questions.

We’re not talking, in this case, about the outpouring of grief, support, and connection, or the generous offers of help, that became such a big part of the Web site last week. The immediate reaction of the global Fast Company community was profound, moving — and to be expected, given the humane values and the deep sense of engagement that so many of you obviously share. We expect that emotional connection to continue, and we certainly encourage it. (Indeed, we’ve added a new invitation: Submit a favorite poem, a song lyric, or an excerpt from a speech or a book — words of insight, wisdom, even anger that you’d like to share with others — in a dedicated community space.)

What we’re talking about in this letter is the body of work that we should try to create going forward: the ideas, problems, and challenges we need to explore; the tools and tactics we need to develop — and, most important, the kinds of stories we should tell.

Last week’s attack — and the world’s reactions and responses to it — will figure prominently in what appears on this Web site over the coming weeks and months. But even as we shape our Web lineup to respond to events, we believe that it’s important to carry on with the basic work of Fast Company — which means presenting the most compelling ideas about business, leadership, competition, and change.