PG Has Something to Smile About

It is a Monday, the first day after the first weekend of truly hot weather in Cincinnati, and Paul Sagel is sunburned. He enters the conference room in Procter & Gamble’s headquarters complex, sticks out his hand, and grins proudly. His skin is bright red, but his smile is downright blinding. And it didn’t get that way just by brushing with Crest.

The story behind Sagel’s spectacular smile has the makings of a case study in innovation. Big companies may have bulk and brawn and established brands, but few of them succeed consistently when they introduce new brands and new products to the world. No company has struggled with this challenge more publicly than P&G. For about 15 years, starting with the 1983 introduction of Always, a line of feminine-care products, P&G did not introduce a single new brand on grocery and drugstore shelves. Olestra, the fat substitute that had been under development at the company for years, turned out to be a disappointment.

Then, in the late 1990s, the company seemed to get religion, running a number of new brands through test markets and rolling six of them out nationally. One of those, a mop called Swiffer, was a huge success. But the expense of those simultaneous rollouts damaged the company’s financial standing, so it has dramatically narrowed the end of its new-product pipeline. Now the stakes are higher for each new item that does emerge, and so it was for Sagel and Whitestrips, the smile-brightening system that he was charged with inventing.

Two Heads Are Better Than One (Really)

Like so many innovations, the story of Whitestrips begins with adversity. A few years ago, after decades of dominance by P&G’s Crest, Colgate surpassed it in the battle for toothpaste market share. One way P&G decided to fight back was to redouble its efforts to create a product for consumers who wanted visibly whiter teeth but didn’t have $500 to pay a dentist to bleach them. As a product-development engineer in the health-care products group, Sagel, who is now 31, was an expert on the physiology of the mouth and took on the task of developing a gel that could do the whitening.

Successful research teams at big companies don’t just form on an ad hoc basis. In fact, the smartest organizations cast these groups like Hollywood movies, picking out specific people for particular roles. As P&G began to build a team around the whitening product, Gordon Brunner, the now-retired chief technology officer of P&G, made a crucial choice. He enlisted a grizzled, 30-year company veteran named Bob Dirksing to join the effort. Dirksing, 56, is a fellow in the company’s Victor Mills Society, an elite group of a few dozen P&G veterans with a track record for achievement in technology and innovation.

Dirksing has his own rules on how to build a team around a new product effort, which he teaches in creativity classes for P&G all around the world. First, he rejects the reflexive instinct that many companies have to pile only their most experienced people onto their most important projects. “The worst thing you can do during the initial part of a project is put a whole bunch of people on it,” he says. “Monologues aren’t sufficient either, because a single person working at a bench can only go so far. It’s best to take two people and turn them loose: an older person for wisdom and counsel and a younger one for energy and inspiration.”

Dirksing, rather than being resentful that his sidekick had already been selected, was thrilled to find Sagel waiting for him when he joined the whitening project. “Paul, he’s just a lot of fun,” Dirksing says. “He’s brash, as I was once. I like people who are not so cautious. What makes young people so exciting is that they don’t know things yet. People are not born creative, but they are born curious. By the time they spend a few years buried in big companies, they’re no longer curious. Then they wonder why they can’t be creative. I want to be stupid again. That’s when things are the most fun.”