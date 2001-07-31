Beyond Reengineering

In this age of management turmoil and turnover, strategic consultants peddle reengineering as the science of success. But technology doesn’t trump talent, and no science can lock in winning results 100% of the time.
Fast Company has grappled with reengineering since its first issue — covering those who conceived it, implemented it, and got it terribly wrong. Is this the fad that forgot people? Or the future religion of Silicon Valley? Or neither? You be the judge.
November 1995
The Fad That Forgot People
Reengineering didn’t start out as a code word for mindless bloodshed. It wasn’t supposed to be the last gasp of Industrial Age management. I know because I was there from the beginning. I was one of the “creators.” Thomas H. Davenport
November 1995
The People Are the Company
How to build your business around your people. John Seely Brown and Estee Solomon Gray
August 1996
The More Things Transform, the More They Stay the Same
Three books purport to take us beyond Radical Change, past Reengineering, further than Growth — and on to Transformation! With so much transformation going on, how could they be so much the same? Fast Company
April 1997
Change
Change: Few can do it. Few can sustain it. Few can survive it. Charles Fishman
April 1998
Andrew Cuomo, Turnaround CEO
The HUD secretary is borrowing ideas from business to reinvent one of Washington’s most maligned agencies. Ronald Brownstein
February 1999
How Digital Is Your Company?
Forget about the e-hype. Going digital — converting from atoms to bits — gives your company a competitive edge, but only if you focus on the basics: money, talent, customers, and time. Adrian Slywotzky
February 1999
Are You on Digital Time?
Nearly 10 years ago, George Stalk Jr. literally wrote the book on how companies can compete on speed. Today, he says, time is still the ultimate competitive weapon — but by going digital, you can make your company even faster and even more competitive. Alan M. Webber
November 1999
Only the Pronoid Survive
Forget Andy Grove’s famous saying about the power of paranoia. Neo-Darwinist Helena Cronin says that competition today favors the generous. Harriet Rubin
December 1999
20/20 Change Agent
A four-point plan for bringing clarity to change. Bill Breen and Cheryl Dahle
February 2001
Can Leadership Be Taught?
Mark Sarner, president of Manifest Communications, believes that Leadership 101 should focus on helping people develop the human qualities and capacities required for leading in virtually any endeavor. Here’s his recommended coarse load. Mark Sarner
June 2001
Fast Talk Boston: How Big Is the Gap?
We all agree that there’s a gap between the promise of the customer economy and the performance of it. How big is that gap? How do you size it up? Fast Company
September 2001
Who Has the Next Big Idea?
Michael Hammer, consultant, author, evangelical business revolutionary, unleashed reengineering on an unsuspecting public in the early 1990s. Now he’s back — with a new book, a new agenda, and a bunch of new ideas. Be afraid. Be redeemed. Or be both. Daniel H. Pink