Beyond Reengineering

In this age of management turmoil and turnover, strategic consultants peddle reengineering as the science of success. But technology doesn’t trump talent, and no science can lock in winning results 100% of the time.

Fast Company has grappled with reengineering since its first issue — covering those who conceived it, implemented it, and got it terribly wrong. Is this the fad that forgot people? Or the future religion of Silicon Valley? Or neither? You be the judge.

November 1995

Reengineering didn’t start out as a code word for mindless bloodshed. It wasn’t supposed to be the last gasp of Industrial Age management. I know because I was there from the beginning. I was one of the “creators.” Thomas H. Davenport

November 1995

How to build your business around your people. John Seely Brown and Estee Solomon Gray

August 1996