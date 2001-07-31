At the Speed of Flight

Events
CoF Roadshow
Join Fast Company’s very own social capitalist, Heath Row, during the Company of Friends Roadshow this fall, when he drives from British Columbia to Mexico, visiting members of the Fast Company community.
Articles
September 2001
Give Me Mylanta
Relax, y’all. If you’ve got some downtime, here are a few easy-to-get-to diversions in Atlanta. Erika Germer
August 2001
L.A. Confidential
Low-maintenance diversions that will feel authentically artificial enough to say “LA.” Erika Germer
July 2001
Urban Oasis
If NYC’s on your business calendar this month, here are some diversions that won’t disappoint. Erika Germer
April 2001
Can These Two Companies Fly Higher?
The CEOs of Travelocity.com and Expedia face off on questions about commissions, travel during the downturn, and the threat of Orbitz. Ron Lieber
April 2001
The Road Frequently Traveled
Designer Marti Guixe is on the road all the time. His latest creation? A manifesto for road warriors designed to change the way they travel. Jill Rosenfeld
January 2001
Full House
Executives at Las Vegas’s Bellagio Hotel screened 84,000 candidates, did 27,000 interviews, and hired 9,600 people — in 24 weeks. Now Cisco wants to know how they did it. Bill Breen
March 2000
Fantastic Voyage
Voyager of the Seas is a big boat — the largest cruise ship ever. And the story of its creation offers powerful lessons — in strategic daring, relentless execution, and devotion to design. Charles Fishman
December 1998
Who’s Fast: Hans Willimann
“I never forget that I am parking the cars, and they are driving. What’s important is that guests get what they expect.” Charles Fishman
February 1997
Back to the Farm
Rosenbluth International, a $2.5 billion travel-service business, combines plain-and-simple values with cutting-edge technology. It’s a down-to-earth strategy designed to take the company back to the farm. Rob Walker
June 1996
Going to the Xtreme
These business travelers aren’t frequent fliers — they’re constant fliers. Travel tips on how to work, what to pack, where to sit, whether your shuttle’s headed for an orbit in deep space or just circling over O’Hare. Polly LaBarre