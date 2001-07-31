At the Speed of Flight

Events CoF Roadshow Join Fast Company’s very own social capitalist, Heath Row, during the Company of Friends Roadshow this fall, when he drives from British Columbia to Mexico, visiting members of the Fast Company community.

Articles September 2001 Give Me Mylanta Relax, y’all. If you’ve got some downtime, here are a few easy-to-get-to diversions in Atlanta. Erika Germer August 2001 L.A. Confidential Low-maintenance diversions that will feel authentically artificial enough to say “LA.” Erika Germer July 2001 Urban Oasis If NYC’s on your business calendar this month, here are some diversions that won’t disappoint. Erika Germer

April 2001 Can These Two Companies Fly Higher? The CEOs of Travelocity.com and Expedia face off on questions about commissions, travel during the downturn, and the threat of Orbitz. Ron Lieber April 2001 The Road Frequently Traveled Designer Marti Guixe is on the road all the time. His latest creation? A manifesto for road warriors designed to change the way they travel. Jill Rosenfeld January 2001 Full House Executives at Las Vegas’s Bellagio Hotel screened 84,000 candidates, did 27,000 interviews, and hired 9,600 people — in 24 weeks. Now Cisco wants to know how they did it. Bill Breen

March 2000 Fantastic Voyage Voyager of the Seas is a big boat — the largest cruise ship ever. And the story of its creation offers powerful lessons — in strategic daring, relentless execution, and devotion to design. Charles Fishman December 1998 Who’s Fast: Hans Willimann “I never forget that I am parking the cars, and they are driving. What’s important is that guests get what they expect.” Charles Fishman February 1997 Back to the Farm Rosenbluth International, a $2.5 billion travel-service business, combines plain-and-simple values with cutting-edge technology. It’s a down-to-earth strategy designed to take the company back to the farm. Rob Walker

June 1996 Going to the Xtreme These business travelers aren’t frequent fliers — they’re constant fliers. Travel tips on how to work, what to pack, where to sit, whether your shuttle’s headed for an orbit in deep space or just circling over O’Hare. Polly LaBarre