Fast Company Book Reviews

August 2001 A Change Will Do You Good The guardians of big business are defending their fortress against an army of interlopers whose needs and opinions clash with tradition. Two new books examine what this intrusion means to corporate insiders — and outsiders. Keith H. Hammonds

July 2001

360-Degree Customer Care

Thomas M. Siebel shares his principles for meeting the complex demands of customers who want to interact seamlessly with companies across various platforms. Learn to wow your customers on every front. George Anders

July 2001

Do You Know Your Own Strength?

Gallup guru Marcus Buckingham advises some of the world’s most powerful CEOs. He also helps hard-charging leaders who aren’t CEOs make the most of their talents. What would he think of your career choices? Polly LaBarre

July 2001

Flip Your Competition

Harvard Business School professor David B. Yoffie takes the martial arts into the executive suite. Your rivals will flip over his ideas (if you apply them right). Jennifer Reingold

June 2001

(No) Fear of Flying

At some point, a problem gets so big that it represents an entrepreneurial opportunity. So it is with the headache-filled world of air travel. In a new book, James Fallows chronicles two exciting — and long-shot — efforts to build small planes that would challenge the air-traffic status quo. Is Boeing about to meet the iMac of flight? Ron Lieber

February 2001

E-nough Is Enough!

Two new books offer some transformational tools to help leaders leap into the future. But their e-word marketing ploys are e-xcrutiating. Alan M. Webber

January 2001

Shackleton’s Way

Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton never reached the South Pole. So why is he a legendary model for leadership in our age? Because sometimes, surviving the impossible is success enough. John Hoult