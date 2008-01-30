Recruiting is evolving

Companies should keep in mind that there is now, more

than ever, a balance of power with e-recruiting. Businesses can learn

more about candidates and attract ideal employees, but employees have

the same ability to research businesses and find their perfect

workplace. With that in mind, company culture has become an immense selling point for prospective hires. The use of a company’s own videos and pictures can entice candidates by giving them a glimpse of the inner workings and presenting the human side of the company.

Natalie Michael, Partner of the Karmichael Group, an executive

search and recruitment strategy firm, states that now “there is even

greater pressure on organizations to focus on employee engagement and

retention, and having a culture that is a unique differentiator.

If competitors are “sharing employee lists” by having employees visible

on Linkedin, for instance, “they need to strengthen their people

practices so this is not a competitive threat. They can do this by

having a unique value proposition, focusing on meeting individual’s

needs and having a culture that can not easily be replicated by the

competition.”