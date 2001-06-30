Let’s Talk About Sex

Forget about breaking the glass ceiling — the new economy would break out of the whole box. That was the promise. Just how well has it been kept? To find out, Fast Company surveyed six successful women, high achievers in industries as diverse as autos, packaged goods, finance, and medicine. The question: Are we living in a meritocracy or a machotocracy? Alison Overholt

Anita Borg is a living legend among computer scientists. She is also leading a worldwide movement to redesign the relationship between women and technology. Some of the world’s most powerful technology companies are finally paying attention. Katharine Mieszkowski

The startup revolution is as much about the democratization of capital as it is about the creation of new technologies. So why do women-led companies still receive only 4.6% of all venture funding? Katharine Mieszkowski

More than ever — and in more companies than ever — men and women are working together, swapping ideas, sharing power. It is no longer newsworthy when an accomplished woman is promoted to lead a business unit or to run a company full of hard-charging men. Anna Muoio

“If feminism doesn’t address what’s happening to men today, it’s not going to move forward.” Keith H. Hammonds

“We’re doing what women would do for themselves — if they had the time.” Daniel H. Pink

It’s the new workplace battle — employees juggling work and kids versus childless colleagues who resent having to pick up the slack. Read our debate about “the culture of parental privilege” — and then weigh in with your views. Keith H. Hammonds