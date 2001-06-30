Let’s Talk About Sex

Open to Women?
Forget about breaking the glass ceiling — the new economy would break out of the whole box. That was the promise. Just how well has it been kept? To find out, Fast Company surveyed six successful women, high achievers in industries as diverse as autos, packaged goods, finance, and medicine. The question: Are we living in a meritocracy or a machotocracy? Alison Overholt
Sisterhood Is Digital
Anita Borg is a living legend among computer scientists. She is also leading a worldwide movement to redesign the relationship between women and technology. Some of the world’s most powerful technology companies are finally paying attention. Katharine Mieszkowski
She Knows How to Play the Game
The startup revolution is as much about the democratization of capital as it is about the creation of new technologies. So why do women-led companies still receive only 4.6% of all venture funding? Katharine Mieszkowski
Women and Men, Work and Power
More than ever — and in more companies than ever — men and women are working together, swapping ideas, sharing power. It is no longer newsworthy when an accomplished woman is promoted to lead a business unit or to run a company full of hard-charging men. Anna Muoio
Work and Life: Helen Wilkinson
“If feminism doesn’t address what’s happening to men today, it’s not going to move forward.” Keith H. Hammonds
Change: Melissa Moss
“We’re doing what women would do for themselves — if they had the time.” Daniel H. Pink
Women With Children First?
It’s the new workplace battle — employees juggling work and kids versus childless colleagues who resent having to pick up the slack. Read our debate about “the culture of parental privilege” — and then weigh in with your views. Keith H. Hammonds
- Join the Debate Online! “Parents insist that they deserve special treatment because they’re ‘raising the future.’ They say that they’re doing the most important job in the world, so they deserve compensation. Well then, let’s treat it as a job. Let’s have job requirements, a hiring process, periodic evaluations, and the possibility of being fired …” — Eric Bamberg, Seattle, Washington “Families should be treated as society’s number-one goal. As the foundation of all cultures, family needs — especially adequate time with children — should never play second fiddle to empty dreams like money, power, or fame.” — Chris McLaughlin, Portland, Oregon
Why Aren’t There More Women at the Top?
Why can’t a woman be more like a man? Two new career books about women and the world of work offer up tired advice that was old when it was new — 20 years ago. A third offers a more thoughtful analysis. Pamela Kruger
Wonder Women in the Rude Boys’ Paradise
Microsoft upgrades its treatment of women to corner the only market that matters: talent. Fred Moody
Natural Leader
Rayona Sharpnack is a teacher and a mentor to some of the most powerful women in some of the most important companies around. Her message: Don’t worry so much about what you need to know. Instead, figure out who you need to be. Cheryl Dahle
Women’s Ways of Mentoring
Call it “wo-mentoring” — a new approach that’s more about commitment and learning than about chemistry and power. And, by the way, it also works for men. Cheryl Dahle
Stay on Track
Indy driver Sarah Fisher isn’t racing to catch up with the boys. She is patiently gaining speed and experience, so her career will outlast high-profile crashes and outstrip the competition. Anni Layne
Women on the Verge of a Power Breakthrough
The battle of the sexes flared up in the workplace long before the first Neanderthal asked his secretary to fetch him a cup of coffee — “and get one for yourself too, sweetheart.” Today the age-old skirmish has blasted into new, uncharted zones of engagement, from the erogenous to the economic. Katharine Mieszkowski
The Starbucks Sisterhood
A new generation of women is reinventing the rules of work faster than you can say, “double decaf skinny latte.” Polly LaBarre
Living Dangerously
Issue 31: “We won’t see great leaders until we see great women leaders. As role models, men are going flat.” Harriet Rubin
Issue 34: “Girl-gang members are the new mistresses of misrule.” Harriet Rubin
Life/Work
Issue 30: “While the balance of power has already begun to shift, most male CEOs still don’t fully get it.” Tony Schwartz
Issue 34: “What happens next is that people — especially women — burn out and end up leaving.” Tony Schwartz