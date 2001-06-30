Diaries of a Downturn

The degrees of separation between you and a pink-slip victim decrease every day the NASDAQ dips below 2000. So chances are you will have a story to share — a tale of free lunches canceled, expense accounts squashed, or coworkers downsized — before the summer ends. Like it or not.

The community message boards on sites like Vault suggest that most of those stories are little more than bitter rants and retaliatory rages. The diary entries below are not those stories. These accounts are honest, personal, and real. Responses to our Lap(top) of Luxury contest, they show how real people are surviving this downturn. They also suggest alternatives to the hunker-down-and-suffer mentality pervading business today.

A Hell of a Year

Learn how to tend bar. That is the only tip I have for surviving a pinch. I am a classically trained actor who lived in New York for almost 10 years. When my engagement broke up last year, I wanted more than living hand-to-mouth, so I returned to my roots in Chicago. My first job entailed selling advertising for an extremely large company. Talk about a 180-degree turn!

I left that company for a dotcom that went out of business, and then joined another that was horrifyingly corrupt and another that just downsized 30% of its workforce, including yours truly. All of this in less than a year.

Now I am full of questions, not the least of which is this: Is it time to bring art back into my life full-force, even if that means taking on even more debt? On the positive side, this has been a lovely time for reflection. It is quite freeing in a way. Of course, the first large bill has not arrived yet, so the fear of God has not yet fully taken root.

— Dory Binyon

Chicago, Illinois

The Laughter Factor

Our small multimedia and design business lost more than $97,000 in revenue when Belgian speech-recognition company Lernout & Hauspie filed for bankruptcy in late 2000. The people you don’t hear about when companies fold are the creditors who might never get paid. With no warning, we were out a large amount of money and our best client.