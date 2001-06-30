The Future of Fun

The consumer fetishism of the Internet boom may be fizzling on U.S. shores, but not even torrential summer rains — much less an economic slowdown — can dampen the capitalist fervor of Hong Kong. I recently spent six days in the former British colony (now Special Administrative Region, or SAR, of China) and discovered that much has changed since my last visit, in 1999 — a new flag, a more crowded skyline, and a few landmarks reduced to rubble — but the culture of business and money is very much alive and well in this island society.

Hong Kong has always been something of a contradiction. The high-tech design of most skyscrapers stands at odds with the bamboo scaffolding used to repair and clean them. The sophistication of the international banking community contrasts with the tacky, gold-colored Far East Finance building, a longtime fixture on the Hong Kong skyline. The city that boasts more than five and a half million mobile phones for a population of more than six million (a frightening penetration rate suggesting either multiple phones per adult or mobile phone usage right down to the youngest children … or both) is the same city that hires gray-haired women to haul rocks and dirt from construction sites in heavy baskets carried across their shoulders. If you point out such paradoxes to Hong Kong natives, they will likely shrug and say, “But it works.” And it turns a profit.

So while Americans fumble with clunky cell-phone interfaces and grapple with the concept of a wireless Web, Hong Kong already boasts an entire subway system and many cross-harbor tunnels networked for mobile phone use. Most phones there measure half the size of their American counterparts — and feel half as heavy! And never mind figuring out how to send awkward instant messages in English shorthand — these phones send and receive text messages in Chinese. (The Hong Kong Mass Transit Rail is one of only a handful of profitable subway systems in the world. The MTR makes millions of American dollars administering online auctions for high-tech toys, airline tickets, and other items from its Web site, which went public last year.)

Similarly, while San Franciscans and Bostonians are only beginning to learn the joys of high-tech transponder systems for paying road and bridge tolls electronically, Hong Kong residents have had transponders in their cars since the mid-1980s. And now people carry credit card-sized transponders in their wallets to handle various daily tasks.

Called Octopus Cards for the company that produces them, these stored-value transponders emit an electronic signal that communicates with any compatible device. Users in Hong Kong add money to an account associated with the Octopus Card and then use it to ride the bus or buy a latte at Starbucks. Children even use them in vending machines at school. The Octopus killer app? There’s no need to flip open your wallet to flash the card at an attendant or insert it in a machine — simply wave your bag over the electronic reader, and your account is debited. As a result of the Octopus, human traffic jams at MTR turnstiles are minimal, and lines at Starbucks cashiers are all but nonexistent.

High-tech devices like these infiltrate daily life in Hong Kong, making the city a veritable Fantasy Island for gadget freaks and wireless fanatics. In fact, sniffing out bizarre tech toys in the SAR often yields more innovative gizmos than a trip to the better-known hunting grounds of downtown Tokyo or Taiwan. The reason is simple: If you want to know who invents the crazy stuff, go to Japan. If you want to know who makes the crazy stuff, go to Taiwan or Korea. But if you want to know who buys the crazy stuff, go to Hong Kong.

Perhaps the coolest — and strangest — gadget hiding in Hong Kong is the Toasty, an Internet-enabled toaster created by British industrial-design student Robin Southgate. The device has an Internet connection that retrieves weather data each time a slice of bread is inserted. A cartoon picture of the forecast (sunny, partly cloudy, rainy) is then toasted into the breakfast staple. While the Toasty is not yet available for sale, I can only imagine the hordes of Hong Kong consumers who will snatch it from store shelves this holiday season.