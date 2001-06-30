Adrian Caddy
Adrian Caddy is the creative director of Imagination, a multidisciplinary design company with offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Is learning: Caddy is building a house, is producing and directing a music video, and is cowriting a screenplay for a short film about Mies van der Rohe. He’s learning a lot along the way.
Is reading:
- The Diving Bell and the Butterfly: A Memoir of Life in Death
By Jean-Dominique Bauby
- Mies Van Der Rohe: A Critical Biography
By Franz Schulze
- Let’s Entertain: Life’s Guilty Pleasures
By Philippe Vergne
Coordinates: adrian.caddy@imagination.com
Maryann Hedaa and Charlie Douglas
Maryann Hedaa and Charlie Douglas recently created the Professional Development Practice group at Hildebrandt International, a management-consulting firm that serves clients in the legal and investment-banking industries. Together, they have designed and delivered leadership and team-building workshops around the world. Also, Hedaa is the executive editor and Douglas is the associate editor of the Journal of Executive Talent, a publication devoted to topics regarding individual and organizational development. Hedaa is a former assistant dean of executive education at Columbia Business School.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Are learning: Hedaa recently joined a study group on Ignatian spirituality for the 21st century and continues to develop her executive-coaching skills. Douglas studies partner and associate relationships in law firms and is currently working with an investment bank to design a global, lateral hire integration program.
Are reading:
- Leadership Without Easy Answers
By Ronald A. Heifetz
- Eyes to See, Ears to Hear: An Introduction to Ignatian Spirituality
By David Lonsdale
- The Courage to Teach: Exploring the Inner Landscape of a Teacher’s Life
By Parker J. Palmer
- Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind
By Shunryu Suzuki
Maryann Hedaa’s Coordinates: mghedaa@hildebrandt.com
Charlie Douglas’s Coordinates: cgdouglas@hildebrandt.com
Rayona Sharpnack
Rayona Sharpnack is founder and president of the Institute for Women’s Leadership and creator of the Women Leading Change and Partners Leading Change programs. With careers spanning education, professional sports, business, and consulting, Sharpnack has delivered her groundbreaking work on women’s leadership both in the United States and abroad. Sharpnack has worked extensively with Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits, achieving acclaim for her presentations to Stanford Business School, UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, Mills College, State of the World Forum, Leadership America, and the Professional and Business Women of California.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Is learning:
- How to teach leaders to generate a spark that ignites their employees’ ability to invent and innovate.
- That human capital is every organization’s most precious resource.
- That strategic alliances have become imperative and that a more diverse community of thought leaders will teach us new ways to learn.
Is reading:
- A Web of Inclusion
By Sally Helgesen
- New Peoplemaking
By Virginia M. Satir
- A Brief History of Everything
By Ken Wilber
Coordinates: rayona@womensleadership.com
Rob Stein
For the past 19 years, Rob Stein has worked in schools in Colombia, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Colorado as a teacher and administrator. In addition to his current position as executive director at the Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, he teaches courses in teacher education and educational leadership at Denver University and at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is completing his dissertation through the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. He lives with his wife and two children in his Denver, his hometown.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Is learning: Stein is teaching a new course in educational leadership this spring, which is forcing him to take stock of his own practices and beliefs. And he’s also always learning about better integration and balance of family, work, and internal life. Lately, he’s trying to make some decisions to find that balance. Stein is also relearning, in his own work, the importance of understanding and listening to where other people — teachers, students, parents — are coming from and to help them find where they are going.
Is reading:
- Leadership Without Easy Answers
By Ronald A. Heifitz
- Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage
By Alfred Lansing
- Archimedes’ Bathtub: The Art of Breakthrough Thinking
By David Perkins
Coordinates: Rob_Stein@dpsk12.org
Kevin Sugden
Kevin Sugden is a senior design associate at Bruce Mau Design.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Is learning: Sugden is learning everything he can about Connecticut’s history to develop an institutional program model for a new Connecticut Historical Society building, to be designed by Frank O. Gehry and Associates. He is also twisting his head around an entirely new way to think about his computer as Bruce Mau Design develops the brand identity and marketing for a totally innovative computer desktop graphic interface: VizibleWorlds. And Sugden is scrambling to keep up with his 2-year-old daughter, who, he says, learns more in a day than he does in a year.
Is reading:
- Your Private Sky: Discourse
By R. Buckminster Fuller
- The Unconscious Civilization
By John Ralston Saul
- Scientific American
Coordinates: sugden@brucemaudesign.com
Mike Useem
Mike Useem is professor of management at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania and director of its Center for Leadership and Change. He teaches MBA and executive MBA courses at Wharton and short programs for mid-career managers in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works
Is learning:
- How to build out-of-classsroom learning experiences — visits to Civil War battlefields, treks to Himalayan peaks, climbs of Ecuadorian mountains, and engagement in Marine leadership courses — for students and managers.
- Discovering the best ways for “leading up” — helping your superiors get their jobs done and the organization get to where it should be.
- How the increasingly worldwide equity market is shaping what companies and managers can and should do to optimize their performance.
Is reading:
- Corps Business: The 30 Management Principles of the U.S. Marines
By David H. Freedman
- Leading Minds: An Anatomy of Leadership
By Howard Gardner
- The Leadership Engine: How Winning Companies Build Leaders at Every Level
By Noel M. Tichy
Coordinates: useem@wharton.upenn.edu