Adrian Caddy Adrian Caddy is the creative director of Imagination, a multidisciplinary design company with offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works Is learning: Caddy is building a house, is producing and directing a music video, and is cowriting a screenplay for a short film about Mies van der Rohe. He’s learning a lot along the way. Is reading: The Diving Bell and the Butterfly: A Memoir of Life in Death

By Jean-Dominique Bauby

By Jean-Dominique Bauby Mies Van Der Rohe: A Critical Biography

By Franz Schulze

By Franz Schulze Let’s Entertain: Life’s Guilty Pleasures

By Philippe Vergne Coordinates: adrian.caddy@imagination.com Maryann Hedaa and Charlie Douglas Maryann Hedaa and Charlie Douglas recently created the Professional Development Practice group at Hildebrandt International, a management-consulting firm that serves clients in the legal and investment-banking industries. Together, they have designed and delivered leadership and team-building workshops around the world. Also, Hedaa is the executive editor and Douglas is the associate editor of the Journal of Executive Talent, a publication devoted to topics regarding individual and organizational development. Hedaa is a former assistant dean of executive education at Columbia Business School.

Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works Is learning: How to teach leaders to generate a spark that ignites their employees’ ability to invent and innovate.

That human capital is every organization’s most precious resource.

That strategic alliances have become imperative and that a more diverse community of thought leaders will teach us new ways to learn. Is reading: A Web of Inclusion

By Sally Helgesen

By Sally Helgesen New Peoplemaking

By Virginia M. Satir

By Virginia M. Satir A Brief History of Everything

By Ken Wilber Coordinates: rayona@womensleadership.com

Rob Stein For the past 19 years, Rob Stein has worked in schools in Colombia, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Colorado as a teacher and administrator. In addition to his current position as executive director at the Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, he teaches courses in teacher education and educational leadership at Denver University and at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is completing his dissertation through the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. He lives with his wife and two children in his Denver, his hometown. Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works Is learning: Stein is teaching a new course in educational leadership this spring, which is forcing him to take stock of his own practices and beliefs. And he’s also always learning about better integration and balance of family, work, and internal life. Lately, he’s trying to make some decisions to find that balance. Stein is also relearning, in his own work, the importance of understanding and listening to where other people — teachers, students, parents — are coming from and to help them find where they are going. Is reading: Leadership Without Easy Answers

By Ronald A. Heifitz

By Ronald A. Heifitz Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage

By Alfred Lansing

By Alfred Lansing Archimedes’ Bathtub: The Art of Breakthrough Thinking

By David Perkins Coordinates: Rob_Stein@dpsk12.org

Kevin Sugden Kevin Sugden is a senior design associate at Bruce Mau Design. Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works Is learning: Sugden is learning everything he can about Connecticut’s history to develop an institutional program model for a new Connecticut Historical Society building, to be designed by Frank O. Gehry and Associates. He is also twisting his head around an entirely new way to think about his computer as Bruce Mau Design develops the brand identity and marketing for a totally innovative computer desktop graphic interface: VizibleWorlds. And Sugden is scrambling to keep up with his 2-year-old daughter, who, he says, learns more in a day than he does in a year. Is reading: Your Private Sky: Discourse

By R. Buckminster Fuller

By R. Buckminster Fuller The Unconscious Civilization

By John Ralston Saul

By John Ralston Saul Scientific American Coordinates: sugden@brucemaudesign.com

Mike Useem Mike Useem is professor of management at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania and director of its Center for Leadership and Change. He teaches MBA and executive MBA courses at Wharton and short programs for mid-career managers in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Wrote about: Designing a Classroom That Works Is learning: How to build out-of-classsroom learning experiences — visits to Civil War battlefields, treks to Himalayan peaks, climbs of Ecuadorian mountains, and engagement in Marine leadership courses — for students and managers.

Discovering the best ways for “leading up” — helping your superiors get their jobs done and the organization get to where it should be.

How the increasingly worldwide equity market is shaping what companies and managers can and should do to optimize their performance. Is reading:

