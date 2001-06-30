Technology Tomorrow

Determined scientists have been working to perfect robotics and artificial intelligence for more than half a century. Four years have passed since Deep Blue dethroned Garry Kasparov, the best (human) chess player of all time. Surely those scientists must be close. Surely Steven Spielberg’s forecast of a thinking, interacting, loving “mecha” (mechanism) can’t be that far away.

Even world-famous author and inventor Ray Kurzweil says that machines will be able to understand, receive, and return love within the next 30 years. So what’s the problem? Where’s my mecha masseuse? My cyber shrink?

Here’s a progress report on tomorrow’s technology and where it stands today. How far away is the future? You be the judge.





Will scientists produce artificially intelligent humanoids like A.I.‘s David within the next 100 years? Will robots learn to return human love? How far away is the future? Even the gurus disagree. Anni Layne





The debate about artificial intelligence rages after last week’s debut of A.I. Now one industry expert predicts that humanoid robots will demonstrate convincing emotions and form bonds with people in the next 50 years. Anni Layne