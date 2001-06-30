Past BrainTrust Topics

July 2001
Four Ways to Be a Better Teacher
Haas School of Business professor Sara Beckman teaches the most popular MBA course at UC Berkeley. Here’s her curriculum on the ABCs of teaching and learning through experience
May 2001
Six Ways to Slow Down Smart
How do people accustomed to life in the fast lane handle slower times — and prepare for the next cycle of growth? Grab a cup of decaf and read through this advice.
April 2001
Designing a Classroom That Works
Effective education isn’t just a function of what you teach. It also depends on where and how you teach. A lesson plan on the most effective environments for learning.
March 2001
Survival Skills for Tough Times
It’s easy to embrace the thirst for knowledge when the sky’s the limit. But what — and how — should you learn when it feels like the sky is falling?
February 2001
Can Leadership Be Taught?
Some surprising answers to a perennial question facing companies and universities.
January 2001
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Six big-time thinkers offer their easy-to-understand tips for increasing your mental bandwidth.
December 2000
Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School
Is the MBA a prerequisite for a high-impact business career? A necessary evil? The last place that people who want to make an impact in business should look as a source of skills? Read our no-holds-barred exchange on business education.
November 2000
Do Online Education and Training Click?
Pundits like to declare that online learning is the killer app of the future. Skeptics agree — and say that it will always be the killer app of the future. Leading academic figures and corporate educators — from the dean of Duke’s Fuqua School of Business to the head of Motorola University — debate the merits of online learning.
October 2000
The Promise of Fast Education
You can’t expect to teach about change unless you change how you teach. Cutting-edge educators offer a state-of-the-art program for education that works — fast.