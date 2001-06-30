Past BrainTrust Topics

July 2001 Four Ways to Be a Better Teacher Haas School of Business professor Sara Beckman teaches the most popular MBA course at UC Berkeley. Here’s her curriculum on the ABCs of teaching and learning through experience

May 2001

Six Ways to Slow Down Smart

How do people accustomed to life in the fast lane handle slower times — and prepare for the next cycle of growth? Grab a cup of decaf and read through this advice.

April 2001

Designing a Classroom That Works

Effective education isn’t just a function of what you teach. It also depends on where and how you teach. A lesson plan on the most effective environments for learning.

March 2001

Survival Skills for Tough Times

It’s easy to embrace the thirst for knowledge when the sky’s the limit. But what — and how — should you learn when it feels like the sky is falling?

February 2001

Can Leadership Be Taught?

Some surprising answers to a perennial question facing companies and universities.

January 2001

New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners

Six big-time thinkers offer their easy-to-understand tips for increasing your mental bandwidth.

December 2000

Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School

Is the MBA a prerequisite for a high-impact business career? A necessary evil? The last place that people who want to make an impact in business should look as a source of skills? Read our no-holds-barred exchange on business education.