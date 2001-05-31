Carlo Brumat Carlo Brumat, currently dean of DUXX Graduate School of Business Leadership, in Monterrey, Mexico, worked for many years in industry both in the United States and in Europe — first as a physicist and later as a financial analyst at the Fund of the West, a venture-capital firm based in Beverly Hills, California.

Returning to academic life, he earned his PhD in management science at UCLA and later moved back to Europe to teach at INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. While there, he became a consultant to several European firms in the oil, electricity, telecommunications, and computer industries. He has had a lifelong interest in science and its impact on society. He is the founder of ETHICA, a forum of ethical reflection based in Asti, Italy. He is also the author of some two hundred articles and papers on different aspects of the science of effective action. Wrote about:

Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School Is learning:

Brumat says the following questions keep him up at night. Erotetic logic:

To what extent is knowledge acquisition and construction the result of an interrogative process? More generally, what interesting things do we know about questions — including those which are destined to remain without an answer — and about questioning? Diasporas:

What kinds of diasporas are there and in what sense are they key components of late-modern society? What can we learn from their study about such things as the future of politics, the modes and limits of assimilation and integration, and transnational networks and their significance for politics and economics? Geoeconomics:

Churchill predicted in 1943 that the empires of the future would be empires of the mind, whether creative or captive. This means that we now live in a new space, free of territorial constraints and limitations where aggrandizement is being sought by different means. Geopolitics is in the back seat; geoeconomics is in the driver’s seat. Or not?

Is reading: Comprender la Globalización (Understanding Globalization)

By Guillermo de la Dehesa

By Guillermo de la Dehesa El Mito del Desarrollo (The Myth of Development)

Oswaldo de Rivera

Oswaldo de Rivera The Measure of Reality: Quantification and Western Society 1250-1600

By Alfred W. Crosby Coordinates: cbrumat@duxx.mx Gerald Haman Gerald Haman is the founding partner of SolutionPeople and the THINKubator in Chicago. Before founding SolutionPeople in 1989, Haman was a Procter & Gamble sales manager, Arthur Andersen training researcher, and concert producer for Grammy Award winners. He is the award-winning inventor of the KnowBrainer®, Pocket Innovator®, and the Pocket Persuader® planning tools. Haman coauthored the New Product Development Handbook, and has written articles for the Journal of Innovative Management and Training Today magazines. His Continuous Innovation(TM) and Diamond Solution Process(TM) models have gained acclaim around the world. Haman has an MA in organizational communication and an MA in training and development, and he has been a university lecturer at Northwestern, Loyola, DePaul, and Wayne State Universities. He has served on the faculty of Innovation University, the Creative Problem Solving Institute, the American Society for Quality, and Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Haman grew up in a cattle ranch and farm in North Dakota, where he rode in his first rodeo at age six. He lives in Chicago with his wife Jillian and three children, Olivia, Jake, and Felicia.

Jeanne C. Meister Jeanne C. Meister is president of Corporate University Xchange Inc., a New York City-based corporate education and research firm. She is the author of Corporate Universities: Lessons in Building a World-Class Work Force. Wrote about:

Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School Is learning:

Meister’s latest learning escapades include the following. Tennis:

Improving her game, which has been neglected for the past three years due to her work schedule. She went to a tennis camp this summer — sort of a boot camp for tennis groupies — and loved the video taping and support from other over-40-years-old athletes. Parenting:

She is in a peer-support group at her daughter’s school. Her daughter is 12 years old and is going to a new school,so the two of them get together once a month to share their battle scars with other parents of 7th graders. INSIGHTS:

She’s also conquering INSIGHTS, a 360 feedback tool that has been introduced into Corporate University Xchange to help their team grow to the next stage.

Is reading: Love Is a Dog from Hell

By Charles Bukowski

By Charles Bukowski Lincoln

By David Herbert Donald

By David Herbert Donald The 48 Laws of Power

By Robert Greene, Joost Elffers Coordinates: pookie@kilinski.com Robert E. Mittelstaedt Jr. Robert E. Mittelstaedt Jr. is vice dean of executive education, director of the Aresty Institute of Executive Education, and adjunct associate professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He teaches in the areas of e-commerce and strategy, and corporate governance. He was instrumental in founding the Directors’ Institute in 1993, the Wharton Electronic Commerce Forum in 1996, and knowledge@wharton in 1999, a business Web resource he still oversees. Mittelstaedt has been at the Wharton School since 1973, except for a leave in the late 1980s when he founded, developed, and sold Intellego Inc., a company engaged in practice management, systems development, and service-bureau billing operations in the medical industry. Mittelstaedt received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University, served five years as a U.S. naval officer in nuclear submarines, and received an MBA from the Wharton School. Wrote about:

Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School

Is learning: Understanding why most business and physical disasters are the result of a chain of mistakes, rather than a single mistake, and how he can help managers and others manage multiple mistakes.

Understanding why e-learning is not more successful than it has been.

Perfecting flying aerobatic maneuvers; they help him maintain his concentration skills. Coordinates: mittelsr@wharton.upenn.edu Lars Mortensen Lars Mortensen is a team coach at the KaosPilots in Aarhus, Denmark. Lars’s path to the KaosPilots has traversed a career in business, student politics at national and European levels, and university studies in philosophy. His main focus at KaosPilots is dynamic and holistic living and thinking — encouraging students to participate in an ongoing dialogue about axiology. Axiology is the investigation of what is valuable, what is really important, the meaning of life, what makes life worth living, or the right way to live. Mortensen and his colleague Charlotte Rosenberg recently chaired “The Future of Leadership Education” session at the Millennium Enterprise Summit of The State of the World Conference in New York. Wrote about:

Everything I Need to Know I Learned (or Didn’t Learn) in Business School

Is learning:

Mortensen is currently in Durban, South Africa, meeting with local partners in preparation for the arrival of 30 KaosPilot students who will embark on social-entrepreneurship projects in South Africa this upcoming spring. The philosophy behind the project is: real people, real projects, and real results. Is reading: On the Edge: Living with Global Capitalism

By Anthony Giddens and Will Hutton (Editors)

By Anthony Giddens and Will Hutton (Editors) The Mind of South Africa

By Allister Sparks

By Allister Sparks The Art of Possibility

By Rosamond Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander Coordinates: lars@kaospilot.dk