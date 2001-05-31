John Coné John Coné joined Dell in 1995 as vice president of education and president of Dell University. In that role, he has been responsible for the education of all Dell employees worldwide. Since joining Dell, Coné has implemented a philosophy and created an infrastructure aimed at leveraging technology, putting the learner in control, and making learning an integral part of working. Today, nontraditional methods represent more than half of all learning in the company. Coné currently serves as the 2001 chair-elect on the board of the American Society for Training and Development.

Connelly is working on learning how to snowboard, exercising more regularly, and helping his daughter select a college. Coordinates: kconnelly@spencerstuart.com Ellen Rudnick Ellen Rudnick serves as executive director and clinical professor of the Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. Prior to this appointment, she spent 25 years in business management and entrepreneurial activities, primarily in healthcare and information-services industries. She has won numerous community honors and is a member of the Chicago Network, the International Women’s Forum, the Economic Club of Chicago, and a past member of YPO. Wrote about: Can Leadership Be Taught? Is learning: To find a balance between her professional life and her personal life. She is learning yoga and stretch techniques to reduce her daily stress.

To put some new-economy stories into cases that she can share with her students, helping them learn and gain perspective from the recent past and the present.

To understand architectural design and how computer technology is helping and changing the way in which structures are designed. Is reading: Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies

By James C. Collins and Jerry I. Porras

By James C. Collins and Jerry I. Porras Unleashing the Killer App: Digital Strategies for Market Dominance

By Larry Downes, Chunka Mui, and Nicholas Negroponte

By Larry Downes, Chunka Mui, and Nicholas Negroponte Lessons from the Top: The Search for America’s Best Business Leaders

By Thomas J. Neff, James M. Citrin, and Paul B. Brown Coordinates: rudnick@gsb.uchicago.edu

Henry Mintzberg Henry Mintzberg is Cleghorn Professor of Management Studies at McGill University and founding director of the International Masters Program. Professor Mintzberg is developing of a family of master’s programs for educating practicing managers and is working on a book, Developing Managers, Not MBAs, a pamphlet, and articles related to achieving balance among the institutional faces of society. Wrote about: Can Leadership Be Taught? Coordinates: mintzberg@embanet.com Mark Sarner Mark Sarner is president of Manifest Communications, Canada’s leading social-marketing agency. He was identified by Canadian Business magazine as an emerging business leader for pioneering the application of marketing principles to addressing major social issues. He has been at the forefront in helping major corporations reinvent their corporate citizenship programs and in redefining the marketing programs in support of capital campaigns for community agencies, hospitals, and leading cause organizations. Wrote about: Can Leadership Be Taught? Is learning:

Sarner is learning how new social orders emerge, how ideas of citizenship are changing, and how to see and draw the human figure. Is reading: The World We Want: Virtue, Vice and the Good Citizen

By Mark Kingwell

By Mark Kingwell The Great Disruption: Human Nature and the Reconstitution of Social Order

By Francis Fukuyama

By Francis Fukuyama John P. Kotter on What Leaders Really Do

By John Kotter Coordinates: mark_sarner@manifestcom.com Benjamin Zander Benjamin Zander has been the conductor of the Boston Philharmonic since its formation in 1978. For nearly three decades, he has also directed the New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, widely regarded as one of the finest youth orchestras in the world. He has worked with innumerable youth orchestra programs around the globe. Zander is a regular guest conductor with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. In early 2000, his Telarc recording of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Orchestral Performance. Zander is a teacher at the New England Conservatory in Boston, and he is also the artistic director of the music program at Walnut Hill, a boarding school for the training of highly accomplished young performing artists. Wrote about: Can Leadership Be Taught? Coordinates: zanderpbo@aol.com Rosamund Stone Zander Rosamund Zander is a family therapist in private practice. She leads an Accomplishment Program and runs workshops for individuals and organizations to formulate vision and direction. She has developed a presentation on leadership and creativity in collaboration with Benjamin Zander that has been delivered to major corporations around the world.

Zander is a well-reviewed landscape painter and the author of a recent book, The Art of Possibility (Harvard Business School Press, 2000), a synthesis of her work on relationships and the leadership practices of symphony conductor Benjamin Zander. Wrote about: Can Leadership Be Taught?

Is learning: A form of martial arts called Pilates.



Part of the history of the arts in America through Magician of the Modern, a biography of her impresario uncle, Chick Austin, who was curator of the Wadsworth Atheneum in the 1930s and 1940s.



More than she wants to know about diseases and bodily processes from her medical-student daughter.

Is reading: Eucalyptus

By Murray Bail

By Murray Bail Natural Capitalism: Creating the Next Industrial Revolution

By Paul Hawken, Amory Lovins, L. Hunter Lovins

By Paul Hawken, Amory Lovins, L. Hunter Lovins The User Illusion: Cutting Consciousness Down to Size

By Tor Norretranders with Jonathan Sydenham (translator) Coordinates: rzander@mediaone.net