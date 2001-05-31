Take This Job and Click It

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to work again. Then turn them loose on the Web — the greatest career resource since the power tie.

From the humorous PlanetPinkSlip.com to the jam-packed WetFeet.com, the Web is brimming with support and consolation during these tough times. The following list of Web sites was handpicked by Fast Company to aid the recently unemployed in their search for work, contacts, and a shoulder to cry on.

PlanetPinkSlip.com

This site promises a haven “for the laid-off, fired, downsized, rightsized or otherwise unemployed” with generous helpings of humor. Get advice on layoff etiquette and pink-slip party pickup lines. While you’re browsing, be sure to cruise by the store, where you can find coffee mugs and T-shirts donning slogans like “Paycheck, schmaycheck” and “I wasn’t fired. I was given a career change opportunity.” Also, be sure to sign up for the site’s newsletter, “The Unemployment Line,” which offers hints for surviving a layoff, job-opening announcements, and some tasty Ramen Noodle recipes.

The Layoff Lounge

This group of professionals holds monthly recruiting and networking events that serve the technology, telecom, and media industries across the United States. Use this site to broadcast your stellar résumé and to stay in touch with various contacts through regional networks and discussions.

Layoff Survival Kit

This CareerBuilder microsite offers a boost to laid-off executives climbing back on the career horse. The recently downsized can read articles — such as “Forty and Fired” and “Rebounding From a Layoff” — launch a full-scale job search, join a discussion (aka “bitch session”), and tap into countless other career resources.

Dot-Com Layoffs and Shutdowns

This comprehensive list of job cuts and bankruptcy filings at Web-related companies contains links to relevant news stories from the Wall Street Journal.

CareerJournal.com

This product of the Wall Street Journal offers high-caliber information about salaries, interviews, and executive recruiting alongside career counseling, a job-search engine powered by Futurestep, and provocative articles that touch upon free agency, stock options, career events, and more.