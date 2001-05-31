Do Online Education and Training Click?

Rex Adams Rex Adams is the dean of the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Is reading:

On a daily basis … the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, and the New York Times. Is learning:

Adams is working on the financing for and growth of Duke Corporate Education Inc., the new, private company spun off from Fuqua in July 2000 to house Fuqua’s customized executive-education operation. Adams and his colleagues expect business to grow substantially as the demand for assistance with corporate education and distance-learning technology continue to grow rapidly. Duke owns 60% of the company, and Adams chairman of the board of directors. Coordinates: adams@mail.duke.edu Leon Botstein Leon Botstein has been president of Bard College since 1975. He is also the Leon Levy Professor in the Arts and Humanities at Bard. He received his BA with special honors in history from the University of Chicago and his MA and PhD in European history from Harvard, as well several honorary degrees. He was a National Arts Club Gold Medal recipient in 1995, and, in 1996, he was awarded the Centennial Medal of the Harvard Graduate School of the Arts and Sciences. This year, he received a Berlin Prize Fellowship from the American Academy in Berlin. Leon Botstein is also music director of the American Symphony Orchestra, as well as coartistic director of the Bard Music Festival and artistic director of the American Russian Young Artists Orchestra. In addition to conducting the ASO’s subscription concert series at Lincoln Center, Botstein also has an active international career, making frequent guest appearances with major orchestras around the world.

Is learning:

Botstein is teaching a first-year seminar on the subject of war and peace, which includes essays by Thucydides, Michel de Montaigne, Thomas Hobbes, and Freud. Is reading: The Bible

The Republic By Plato

History of the Peloponnesian War By Thucydides Coordinates: president@bard.edu Mishka Brown Mishka Brown is cofounder and president of Aerolith Inc. Aerolith is based in Harlem, New York and is a strategic-solutions provider focusing on urban, ethnic, and immigrant communities in North America. Aerolith helps companies make and implement intelligent business decisions regarding those communities. Brown, a graduate of Yale University, grew up and studied in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and England before moving to the United States. Always interested in the transformational capabilities of knowledge and culture, she is enthusiastic about the potential of Internet technology to change individuals and communities once it becomes truly attractive and accessible to everyone.

Is learning:

Cox aims to learn more about core business curricula. Cardean’s initial courses are designed to lead to an MBA. He was trained as a philosopher, he says, so he has a lot to catch up on! Is reading: Nothing Like It in the World: The Men Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad 1863 – 1869

By Stephen E. Ambrose

By Stephen E. Ambrose How to Read and Why

By Harold Bloom

By Harold Bloom Information Rules: A Strategic Guide to the Network Economy

By Carl Shapiro and Hal R. Varian Coordinates: cox@unext.com Alec Hudnut In 1996, Alec Hudnut and longtime friend Tom Geniesse partnered to create Quisic, an e-learning company, with a vision to create the world’s most compelling learning experience. As CEO, Hudnut has successfully guided Quisic to meet the imperatives of this vision, while building the company’s strong financial foundation and operating track record. Hudnut’s commitment to the e-learning industry stems from his strong belief that the union of superior content, technology, and service offers an unparalleled learning experience, and can help corporations and top business schools develop the world’s best business leaders. Hudnut’s prior experience includes being a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs and a consultant with McKinsey & Co.

Is learning:

Wiggenhorn is currently learning how all aspects of our lives will change with the advent of the “third revolution,” and how Motorola can relay the required skills and knowledge to keep its competitive edge in a speed-driven marketplace. He is also pursuing the critical need to shed old conventions and reach new levels of innovation. Is reading: Blur: The Speed of Change in the Connected Economy

By Stanley M. Davis, Christopher Meyer

By Stanley M. Davis, Christopher Meyer What Will Be: How the New World of Information Will Change Our Lives

By Michael L. Dertouzos

By Michael L. Dertouzos Leading the Revolution

By Gary Hamel Coordinates: bill.wiggenhorn@motorola.com