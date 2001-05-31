Laurie Coots
Laurie Coots joined Chiat/Day in 1984, bringing with her an expertise in new technology and workplace innovation that led to many breakthroughs for the agency. In 1997, she was named chief marketing officer and now focuses her attention on long-term trends and strategic issues that will affect both the agency and its clients in the new economy.
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Is learning:
- How to take “Digerati,” TBWA/Chiat/Day’s internal change agent charged with raising the agency’s game, to the next level: “Digerati 2.0” includes sharing best practices via summits and an intranet site with Digerati Champions in TBWA/Chiat/Day offices around the world.
- How the Internet has or has not had an impact on the evolution of brand relationships.
- How to avoid multitasking and do things one at a time. Her first pursuit is tough: mastering yoga.
Is reading:
- The Song of the Dodo: Island Biogeography in an Age of Extinctions
By David Quammen
- The Good Life and Its Discontents: The American Dream in the Age of Entitlement 1945-1995
By Robert J. Samuelson
- Art & Physics: Parallel Visions in Space, Time and Light
By Leonard Shlain
Coordinates: laurie.coots@tbwachiat.com
Barrett Hazeltine
Barrett Hazeltine teaches management at Brown University and works with young entrepreneurs. He was trained as an engineer and has taught at several African universities.
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Is learning:
Barrett is learning new cases in preparation for the second semester. He is also exploring the politics of public education both as part of a study team that focuses on science education and as treasurer of a new charter school.
He is also finishing his Field Guide to Appropriate Technology, a compilation of short articles for use by volunteers in the Third World.
Is reading:
- The Republic of Technology: Reflections on Our Future Community
By Daniel Joseph Boorstin
- Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Society
By Jared Diamond
- The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization
By Thomas L. Friedman
- Small Is Beautiful: Economics As If People Mattered
By E.F. Schumacher
Coordinates: Barrett_Hazeltine@brown.edu
Alan Naumann
Industry veteran Alan Naumann brings more than 18 years of technology-management experience in both the software and computer industries to Calico Commerce. Naumann, who recently contributed to Evolve or Die, a book on the evolution of e-business, is also a contributor to the Silicon Valley Entrepreneurial Foundation and is active in advancing the software industry through his seat on the Software Development Forum’s Advisory Board. His outside interests include his family, bicycling, golfing, and skiing.
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Is learning:
- Riding a razor scooter complete with wheelie bar.
- Waterskiing — barefoot (something he did not master last summer).
- Balancing being both a loving parent and one who is firm and fast with discipline.
Is reading:
- Nothing Like It in the World: The Men Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad 1863-1869
By Stephen E. Ambrose
- Who Moved My Cheese: An Amazing Way to Deal With Change in Your Work and in Your Life
By Spencer Johnson
- Extraordinary Golf: The Art of the Possible
By Fred Shoemaker
Coordinates: anaumann@calico.com
Michael L. Ray
Michael Ray is professor of creativity and innovation at the Stanford Business School. He is also a consultant, a social psychologist, the chief creative officer of an e-learning company, and the author of more than 100 publications. For more information, visit http://www.michael-ray.com .
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Is learning:
Ray is learning that comparison is sin, fears are a blessing when they’re faced, and life doesn’t get easier — just more fun.
Is reading:
- Global Mind Change: The Promise of the 21st Century
By Willis Harman
- CEO: Chief Evolutionary Officer, Leaders Mapping the Future
By August T. Jaccaci and Susan B. Gault
- From Science to God: The Mystery of Consciousness and the Meaning of Light
By Peter Russell
Coordinates: ray_michael@gsb.stanford.edu
Noel Tichy
Noel Tichy is a professor of organizational behavior and human-resource management at the University of Michigan Graduate School of Business Administration, where he is also the director of the Globaleadership.com program. From 1985 to 1987, Tichy was manager of management education for General Electric and directed the company’s worldwide development efforts at Crotonville. Prior to joining the Michigan faculty, Tichy served for nine years on the Columbia University Business School faculty. He is the author of numerous books and articles, and he consults widely in both the business and public sectors.
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Lynne Waldera
As the president and CEO of InMomentum Inc., Lynne Waldera is an organizational change management visionary. Waldera, who has earned her PhD and who brings more than 15 years of experience in research and consulting to InMomentum and the technology marketplace, specializes in helping companies align their internal culture with their business vision.
Wrote about:
New Year’s Resolutions for Fast Learners
Is learning:
- How to lead a virtual team; how to communicate across the chasm and create a sense of spirit and focus in a “non-colocated” team of professionals
- How to work through the insomnia that comes with starting a business in the new economy
- New ways to maintain personal relationships when quality time is limited
Is reading:
- For Common Things: Irony, Trust and Commitment in America Today
By Jedediah Purdy
- Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community
By Robert D. Putnam
- Nonzero: The Logic of Human Destiny
By Robert Wright
Coordinates: LWaldera@inmomentum.com